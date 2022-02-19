












 







































 
























Chot Reyes: No decisions yet on final Gilas roster for World Cup qualifiers
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 19, 2022 | 9:59am





 
Chot Reyes: No decisions yet on final Gilas roster for World Cup qualifiers
Chot Reyes will be putting on his Gilas Pilipinas head coaching hat ahead of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers next week
MANILA, Philippines — There are no shoo-ins yet for the final 12-man roster of Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers to be held here in Manila next week.


This was what Gilas head coach Chot Reyes told media on Friday after coaching his final game for the TNT Tropang Giga before shifting his focus to Gilas for coming tournament.



With less than a week remaining before the competition tips off on February 24, Reyes plans to put all his energy in forming a formidable squad against the likes of South Korea, India and New Zealand.


"We still haven't made up our mind who's going to make any kind of final roster," Reyes said.


"So now, we can put in our effort and my 100% focus on figuring out. We may just want to put in some fundamentals for the team, make sure we would be able to put in a competitive team for the window," he added.


Reyes will have a 22-man pool at his beck and call led by a TNT Tropang Giga core.


TNT's Jayson Castro, Poy Erram, Kelly Wiilliams, Troy Rosario, Ryan Reyes and Kib Montalbo are among the players to be chosen from.


Also in the pool are Gilas cadets Lebron Lopez, Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Juan Gomez de Liano and Will Navarro.


Naturalized player Ange Kouame is also on the list.


With a couple days of practice left before the qualifiers, Reyes looks to prepare his team and look out for who's the best fit to carry flag and country in the games.


"We're going to look at the last five days of practice as our final preparation for the task at hand," he said.


Gilas opens their campaign in the February window against Korea on February 24 at 6:00 p.m.


The games will not have any bearing since the Philippines is already qualified to the World Cup since we are co-hosting the tournament with Japan and Indonesia.


 










 









