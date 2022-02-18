Tropang Giga rain down triples on Ginebra for second straight win

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga waxed hot from deep to bury Ginebra San Miguel, 119-92, in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Led by a scorching-hot game from Ryan Reyes, the Tropang Giga took full control of the match where they led by as much as 32 against the defending champions.

Reyes went 8-of-9 from rainbow country to pace TNT, which buried a whopping 21 3-pointers.

It was also back-to-back triples by Reyes in the early goings of the first quarter that triggered a scoring run steered by Mikey Williams.

The Gin Kings were forced to play catch-up since picking up the game's first basket for their only lead.

While aggressiveness on the paint and offensive rebounding kept the Gin Kings within striking distance until halftime, TNT outscored Ginebra 34-21 in the third quarter to pull away for good.

Reyes and Williams combined for 50 points on 12-of-19 three-point shooting to command the barrage against Ginebra.

Reinforcement Aaron Fuller, meanwhile, took a backseat on offense to the aforementioned pair but still ended up with a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Veteran guard Jayson Castro also provided a spark off of the bench with his 18 markers.

For Ginebra, it was long-time import Justin Brownlee, who top-scored with 25 points.

Japeth Aguilar chipped in 18 markers in the losing effort.

TNT thus improves to .500 with a 4-4 slate before they take a break to give way to Chot Reyes' Gilas duties at the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the Gin Kings go down to 3-3.