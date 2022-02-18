Embiid, 76ers best Antetokounmpo's Bucks as NBA enters All-Star break

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to an officials call during the second half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 17, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philadelphia 76ers edged the Milwaukee Bucks, 123-120, at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as the league enters a quick breaking heading into All-Star weekend.

Both contenders in the East, the Sixers edged the Bucks on the road with Joel Embiid leading the way with 42 points and 14 rebounds.

Related Stories Heat outlast Hornets in 2OT; Wizards rebound vs Nets

Embiid bested Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who fell one assist short of a triple-double with 32 points, 11 boards and nine dimes.

Tyrese Maxey padded the Sixers' lead to five, 123-118, after two two freebies with 8.4 ticks left in the game to hold off the Bucks.

While Antetokounmpo converted on a driving layup in the next sequence to cut it to a single-possession game, time simply ran out for the Bucks to get up a quality shot in the final play.

The Sixers averted disaster with Khris Middleton missing a 3-point fade away shot in the last possession of the game after Furkan Korkmaz turned the ball over with 2.3 seconds left.

Maxey and Tobias Harris played supporting role to Embiid's offense with 19 points each.

In the other game, the Los Angeles Clippers drubbed the Houston Rockets, 142-111.

The Rockets absorbed their seventh straight loss, giving them the longest active losing streak heading into the All-Star activities in Cleveland.