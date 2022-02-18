Pacquiao among ‘Boxing Bible’s’ Top 10 boxers of all time

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines enters the ring for his fight against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba during the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – The Ring Magazine has included Filipino boxing legend and now presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao among the Top 10 in their list of 100 best boxers in history.

As part of the magazine's centennial anniversary, The Ring, considered as the “Bible of Boxing,” came out with a 10-part list counting down from 100 to 1.

The Top 10 boxers were released on Tuesday, February 15, with Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) ranking ninth.

The 43-year-old was first rated in The Ring's rankings in 1999 where he was the top pug in the flyweight division.

In his final time in the magazine's rankings, he was No. 5 in the welterweight class.

Pacquiao held numerous Ring championships, including the featherweight, junior lightweight and junior welterweight belts.

He also cracked The Ring’s top 10s in four different decades from the 1990s to the 2020s.

Pacquiao's longtime rival Floyd Mayweather Jr. was also in the list at No. 6.

Boxing great Muhammad Ali was ranked third while Sugar Ray Robinson claimed the No. 1 spot.