Malixi joins hunt for SEA Games golf slots
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 18, 2022 | 11:46am





 
Rianne Malixi
 


MANILA, Philippines – Unable to defend the national stroke play crown due to pandemic last month, Rianne Malixi now sets her sights on a heavier task — lead the national team in its title-retention drive in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam in May.


But first, she has to hurdle the grueling two-part, eight-round elims firing off Feb. 25-27 at Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac, which hosted the last SEAG battle in 2019 and where the team of Bianca Pagdanganan, LK Go and Abby Arevalo swept the gold medals.


But with gold medalist Pagdanganan and Arevalo now in the pros, the next national team is expected to produce a new set of fresh faces but not bereft of talents with the likes of Malixi, Mafy Singson, Laurea Duque, Arnie Taguines and Eagle Ace Superal eager and ready to take over the national team chores.


“Yes, Rianne is joining the SEAG elims,” said Malixi’s father Roy.


The 14-year-old Malixi was all set to defend her national title she won in 2020 and kept it the next two years due to pandemic before the event was called off on the eve of its staging due to the spike of coronavirus cases in the NCR Plus.


But with the Big City and nearby provinces now at low risk for Covid transmission, all point to a smooth conduct of the SEAG qualifier but at the same time a spirited battle for berths in the national women’s team.


Malixi won’t only be leading the chase but is even fancied to nail one of the coveted slots owing her current form she underscored by posting an emphatic victory in a pro tournament late last year and which she was eager to showcase in the scrapped national championship.


She also made sure to stay fit and in shape during the extended pandemic break.


“The pandemic did not and cannot affect my motivation to get better. Though my plans to compete abroad were disrupted for more than a year, it gave me more time to fine tune my swing at home through the help of coach Norman (Sto. Domingo) via face-to-face and online,” said Malixi. “I also got stronger through my workouts and I am confident to cope well and be competitive.”


Meanwhile, Singson, winner of four of the last five low amateur honors in last year’s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, and fellow LPGT amateur titlists Taguines and Duque, and Malixi are expected to be joined by youngsters Monique Arroyo, Annyka Cayabyab, Celine Abalos, Mikhaella Constantino and Anya Cedo along with Mikha Fortuna, Nicole Abelar, Tomi Arejola and Laia Barro.


But Malixi is unfazed by the depth of the competing field, knowing she has the talent and skills to go all the way. In fact, she has added some length off the tee that should further give her some edge over her peers in the battle for SEAG spots.  


“My short game has improved and I gained at least 20 yards with my driver. I’m also confident with my iron play,” said Malixi, who never stopped learning in her spare time.


“I worked out and hit balls while on a break,” she said. “I also had practice sessions with my coaches and worked on some aspects of my game when I’m at the course.”


Premium will also be on stamina as the first round of each of the two set of qualifiers will be played over 36 holes. Venue of the second stage, meanwhile, is still being determined with two outright spots in the men’s side and one in the women’s up for grabs.


 










 









