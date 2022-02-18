Mobile Legends, PUBG Mobile included in World Esports tourney for first time






















































 
























Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 18, 2022 | 10:35am





 
MANILA, Philippines — The International Esports Federation has announced the games that will headline the upcoming 14th World Esports Championship taking place in Bali, Indonesia later this year.


Game titles Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Tekken 7 and eFootball PES will make a return while Mobile Legends: Bang and PUBG mobile will be the first mobile games to be part of the series.


According to the IESF, the inclusion of the two mobile games reflects the growing mobile gaming industry, with many unable to play on gaming consoles and only having access to mobile games.


“The inclusion of these spectacular six-game titles in the 2022 WE Championships supports our mission to unite, support, and promote the World Esports Family. We are very grateful for the continued collaboration with publishers, the inclusion of two new mobile titles and to feature of the first CS:GO female tournament this year. Together, we are working towards a more accessible and inclusive Esports community. We look forward to the launch of the qualification process to provide athletes from all over the world the opportunity to participate in the largest international Esports competition where they can represent their nations,” said IESF General Secretary Boban Totovski.


During the 13th World Champions held last year in Eilat, Israel, the Philippines was represented by Raphael "Vermilion" Cueva for Tekken 7 and Jorrel "RellyClips" Aristorenas for eFootball PES. Cueva was able to reach the top eight but eventually bowed to Korea’s “Jokre”, while Aristorenas failed to advance after suffering multiple defeats in the group stages.


 










 









