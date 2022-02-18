Late Cambodia goal dooms young Azkals in AFF U-23 Championships

MANILA, Philippines — A late goal blemished an otherwise gallant stand by the Azkals Under-23 team against Cambodia, 0-1, in the AFF U-23 Championship on Thursday at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

After holding off their opponents for 80 minutes, Cambodia took an opportunistic touch to find the back of the net and break the deadlock.

Sin Sovanmakara shot the ball in the 81st minute past Quincy Kammeraad after the latter deflected another shot at goal.

With nine minutes left in normal time, the Philippines couldn't find the equalizer and thus yielded to the hosts.

Miguel Mendoza actually had the chance to put the Philippines ahead before Sovanmakara's goal at the 77th minute when he headed the ball off of a corner but his attempt went over the bar.

With the loss, the Azkals U-23 squad slid to third in Group A with a draw and a loss.

The Philippines will need to win against Brunei on Sunday for a chance to move on to the next round of the competition.