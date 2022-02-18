NorthPort ready to lose Bolick to Gilas

MANILA, Philippines – The NorthPort Batang Pier is ready to give way to Gilas Pilipinas when it comes to the availability of combo guard Robert Bolick amid the PBA Governor's Cup and the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Tapped as part of the Gilas' pool for the February window of qualifiers next week, Batang Pier head coach Pido Jarencio said the national team remains the priority, even if it means losing one of his reliable wards in two games.

Related Stories Batang Pier storm back, pull plug on Bolts

"Ang problema ko lang ngayon, may conflict kay Robert ngayon which is sa Gilas. We have the 24th and the 26th game, which is ang Gilas may game din non at that time," Jarencio said after their 109-98 victory over the Meralco Bolts on Thursday.

"Siguro kukuha nalang kami ng ka-clone ni Robert. Papuputiin ko nalang si Balanza," he quipped.

NorthPort could badly need Bolick's services as they currently need to climb out of a 1-5 hole after losing their first five assignments in the Governor's Cup.

In his five games played for the Batang Pier, Bolick has averaged 20.80 points, 8.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 5.6 rebounds.

He will surely leave a big hole in Batang Pier's game.

But Jarencio has no doubt his team will be willing to give Bolick up for the sake of the national team.

"Pagka conflict yung laro, sabay, dun siya sa Gilas," Jarencio said.

"Syempre, national team tayo. Tapos pag wala, dito siya samin," he added.

The tactician said his team will just have to make do without Bolick if he's heeded by Gilas.

"Kaya eto, medyo yung conference natin, talagang medyo maraming balakid, maraming issue na kailangan maayos, maaddress," he said.

NorthPort's next game is on February 24, which coincides with a Gilas game. They face the currently undefeated Magnolia Hotshots.