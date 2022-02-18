




















































 
























Obiena struggles anew, finishes 10th in French tiff
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 18, 2022 | 9:09am





 
Obiena struggles anew, finishes 10th in French tiff
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021.
JOHN THYS / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Philippine pole vaulter EJ Obiena could not get it done at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), finishing at the bottom half of the leaderboard.


After his season-best performance at the Orlen Cup, Obiena could only muster a 5.61m clearance in France that placed him 10th in a field of 12 pole vaulters.


He struggled as he also needed all three attempts to hurdle 5.61m, despite his personal best being at 5.86m.


The 26-year-old then failed to clear 5.71m in the next three attempts.


Ruling the competition was the United States' Christopher Nilsen, who cleared 5.91m.


At second was Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Thiago Braz, who tallied a season-best 5.81m clearance.


Coming in third is Dutch pole vaulter Menno Vloon, who also cleared 5.81m.


Vloon needed three attempts compared to Braz's one, thus their placing in the rankings.


Obiena, ranked fifth it the world, will hope to regain his footing at the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Poland on Tuesday, February 22.


He is competing in his 2022 season amid a spat with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, and while recovering from surgery earlier this year.


 










 









