Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
Northport ends slump
Robert Bolick scores on a breakaway layup.
Aces start swan song with winover E-Painters


MANILA, Philippines — Sparked by Robert Bolick’s return, NorthPort shellacked erstwhile undefeated Meralco, 109-98, to finally break through in the PBA Governors’ Cup yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.


Bolick, who re-signed with NorthPort only five days ago and sat out the team’s previous outing, came back with a bang and posted 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists to energize the Batang Pier to a 1-5 record.


Off the bench, the Gilas pool member played a key role as NorthPort fought back from 19 points down and wrested control with a searing run from the last six minutes of the second canto all the way to the finish.


Jamel Artis turned in 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Pido Jarencio-coached Batang Pier snapped a five-game slump while staining the clean record of the Bolts (4-1).


“Kahit papano we got the monkey off our backs. Zero-5, ang hirap maka-recover kaya sinabi ko sa kanila pag nag-0-6 tayo, ang hirap na. I think this is the time to start winning,” said Jarencio who also drew solid contribution from Arwind Santos (16-10), Jamie Malonzo (14-7) and Jerrick Balanza (12 points).


Tony Bishop (34-16) and Chris Banchero (23 markers) paced the Bolts.


Riding on Bishop’s hot hands, the Bolts overpowered the Batang Pier in the early skirmishes, 30-11, and even held a 46-30 halftime lead.


In the nightcap, an Alaska crew raring to excel in its PBA swan song turned back Rain or Shine, 80-74, for its fourth victory in six games. ROS slid to 3-4.


Olu Ashaolu and Maverick Ahanmisi made the big plays in the stretch as the Aces pulled through and rose to a share of third with idle Phoenix a day after management announced their departure at season’s end.


 










 









