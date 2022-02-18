




















































 
























PBA draws instant inquiries
 


Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
February 18, 2022 | 12:00am





 
PBA draws instant inquiries
Willie Marcial.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Three companies have already inquired about joining the PBA in the wake of Alaska Milk’s decision to leave the pro league.


According to commissioner Willie Marcial, the interested companies reached out to his office upon hearing the Alaska status. He declined to name these prospective PBA newbies.


“Tignan muna natin kung may makukuha ang Alaska na buyer hanggang matapos ang season (in April),” Marcial said.


Alaska owner Fred Uytengsu said they are open to the possibility of selling the franchise, though, he added, there are “no immediate buyers at this point in time.”


The Aces didn’t reveal a price tag for the possible acquisition of their existing franchise. But it can be noted that Terrafirma and Blackwater each paid P100 million to purchase a new franchise in 2014.


Marcial said the potential buyer, if ever, will be subject to several processes, including financial assessment, and ultimately need the Board of Governors’ approval.


If a sale won’t happen, the Alaska’s players led by Jeron Teng, Abu Tratter and Mike Digregorio will revert to the PBA and go to a dispersal draft, per league rules.


With Alaska Milk’s announced exit, the PBA is now imposing a trade moratorium for the Aces from hereon until their last game in the ongoing Governors’ Cup.


“Hindi na pwede mag-trade,” Marcial said. “Kapag magdi-disband na ang team, wala ng trade.”


The ban on player swapping for a departing squad followed the template applied during the 2004-05 season with Shell, which back then was contemplating on leaving the league.


This was meant to keep the roster intact and possibly make the team more viable for a prospective buyer who wants to be competitive.


 










 









