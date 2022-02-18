Astrolabio to bulldoze Rigo

MANILA, Philippines — General Santos City’s Vincent Astrolabio won’t risk leaving the outcome of his fight against Guillermo Rigondeaux up to the judges and is determined to knock out the Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist when they face off for the vacant WBC International bantamweight title in Dubai on Feb. 26. Astrolabio, coach Nonoy Neri and assistant coach Aries Buenavidez are set to leave Manila today for Dubai with a week to acclimatize.

“Kaya ‘yan,” said Neri. “Sasagasaan namin si Rigo. May lakas si Astrolabio basta ibigay ni Lord ang kondisyon niya. Gagawin namin lahat.” Astrolabio polished his craft sparring with IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and two-time world title challenger Aston Palicte in his rising years. To prepare for Rigondeaux, he sparred with undefeated Lienard Sarcon and Sugary Montales.

Astrolabio, 24, is coming off four straight KO wins while Rigondeaux, 41, hopes to rebound from a loss to JohnRiel Casimero by split decision last August. The 17-year age difference will be an advantage for Astrolabio who intends to pressure Rigondeaux from the start. Rigondeaux trained for the fight at Moro Fernandez’ gym in Miami and sparred with Filipino contender Mike Plania. Neri said he expects Rigondeaux to run so Astrolabio will cut the ring off to find a clear target.

Although he had a rich amateur career, Rigondeaux is a late bloomer in the pros, making his debut at 28 in 2009 when Astrolabio was 11. The left-handed Cuban, a former two-division world champion, survived a knockdown to outpoint Nonito Donaire for his biggest career win in 2013 and beat another Filipino, Drian Francisco, in 2015. His record is 20-2, with 13 KOs and a No-Contest. Astrolabio, a power puncher, totes a record of 16-3, with 12 KOs, including four in the first round. He has engaged southpaws in seven bouts, winning them all. Astrolabio scaled 122 pounds the other day and expects to easily make the 118-pound limit at the weigh-in.