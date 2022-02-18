




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Astrolabio to bulldoze Rigo
 


Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
February 18, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — General Santos City’s Vincent Astrolabio won’t risk leaving the outcome of his fight against Guillermo Rigondeaux up to the judges and is determined to knock out the Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist when they face off for the vacant WBC International bantamweight title in Dubai on Feb. 26. Astrolabio, coach Nonoy Neri and assistant coach Aries Buenavidez are set to leave Manila today for Dubai with a week to acclimatize.


“Kaya ‘yan,” said Neri. “Sasagasaan namin si Rigo. May lakas si Astrolabio basta ibigay ni Lord ang kondisyon niya. Gagawin namin lahat.” Astrolabio polished his craft sparring with IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and two-time world title challenger Aston Palicte in his rising years. To prepare for Rigondeaux, he sparred with undefeated Lienard Sarcon and Sugary Montales.


Astrolabio, 24, is coming off four straight KO wins while Rigondeaux, 41, hopes to rebound from a loss to JohnRiel Casimero by split decision last August. The 17-year age difference will be an advantage for Astrolabio who intends to pressure Rigondeaux from the start. Rigondeaux trained for the fight at Moro Fernandez’ gym in Miami and sparred with Filipino contender Mike Plania. Neri said he expects Rigondeaux to run so Astrolabio will cut the ring off to find a clear target.


Although he had a rich amateur career, Rigondeaux is a late bloomer in the pros, making his debut at 28 in 2009 when Astrolabio was 11. The left-handed Cuban, a former two-division world champion, survived a knockdown to outpoint Nonito Donaire for his biggest career win in 2013 and beat another Filipino, Drian Francisco, in 2015. His record is 20-2, with 13 KOs and a No-Contest. Astrolabio, a power puncher, totes a record of 16-3, with 12 KOs, including four in the first round. He has engaged southpaws in seven bouts, winning them all. Astrolabio scaled 122 pounds the other day and expects to easily make the 118-pound limit at the weigh-in.


 










 









WBC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest











 


Trending







Fil-Am prospect boosts Gilas pool







Fil-Am prospect boosts Gilas pool



By John Bryan Ulanday |
8 hours ago 


Gilas Pilipinas has secured the commitment of Filipino-American prospect Caelum Harris as one of its pillars for the other...








Sports
fbtw













Batang Pier storm back, pull plug on Bolts







Batang Pier storm back, pull plug on Bolts



By Luisa Morales |
7 hours ago 


Using a third quarter barrage where they outscored Meralco 34-14, the Batang Pier erased a deficit as big as 19 points to...








Sports
fbtw













Chandler McDaniel reveals 'major injury' after AFC Women's Asian Cup bid







Chandler McDaniel reveals 'major injury' after AFC Women's Asian Cup bid



By Luisa Morales |
8 hours ago 


McDaniel, who scored the lone goal against Thailand in the Philippines' first win of the tournament, went down with the injury...








Sports
fbtw













'Totoo ba ito?': JVee Casio stunned by Alaska retirement from PBA







'Totoo ba ito?': JVee Casio stunned by Alaska retirement from PBA



By Luisa Morales |
 16 hours ago 


Though now with a different team, 11-year PBA veteran JVee Casio will always have a special place in his heart for the Alaska...








Sports
fbtw













Beloved Alaska import Sean Chambers 'heartbroken' with Aces' PBA departure







Beloved Alaska import Sean Chambers 'heartbroken' with Aces' PBA departure



By Rick Olivares |
14 hours ago 


Sean Chambers, one of the best imports to ever play in the PBA, bared his being heartbroken about the news of his old club...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Astrolabio to bulldoze Rigo




By Joaquin Henson |
37 minutes ago 


General Santos City’s Vincent Astrolabio won’t risk leaving the outcome of his fight against Guillermo Rigondeaux up to the judges and is determined to knock out the Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist...








Sports
fbtw













Farewell to Alaska




By Joaquin M. Henson |
37 minutes ago 


The PBA won’t be the same without Alaska and at the end of the ongoing Governors’ Cup, the franchise exits the pro league for good, leaving a legacy of integrity, excellence and sportsmanship.








Sports
fbtw













LeBron, Lakers overcome Davis’ exit




37 minutes ago 


Anthony Davis went down hard but LeBron James picked up the Los Angeles Lakers and carried them to a 106-101 NBA victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

 






Sports
fbtw













Jeremy Miado ready to take big step in career vs fellow Pinoy Lito Adiwang







Jeremy Miado ready to take big step in career vs fellow Pinoy Lito Adiwang



By Luisa Morales |
9 hours ago 


Penciled in to take on compatriot Lito Adiwang in a strawweight competition at ONE X, ONE Championship's 10th year anniversary...








Sports
fbtw













Nuggets' Morris hits buzzer-beater vs Warriors; Lakers repel Jazz







Nuggets' Morris hits buzzer-beater vs Warriors; Lakers repel Jazz



By Luisa Morales |
10 hours ago 


Morris' game-winner erased Steph Curry's and-one the possession before to give the Warriors a two-point lead.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with