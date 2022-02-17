Alaska bests Rain or Shine in 1st game since retirement announcement

MANILA, Philippines — The Alaska Aces nabbed a hard-fought win against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 80-74, in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

In their first game since they announced their retirement from the league, the Aces edged the Elasto Painters to improve to a 4-2 record in their final conference in the PBA.

Scores of Alaska fans were present in the Big Dome to relish the Aces's last few games in the league.

Maverick Ahanmisi drove hard to the basket and converted a clutch layup to extend the Aces' lead to five, 79-74, with 13 ticks left in a game that ended up turning scrappy with a shoving match in the final seven seconds.

The physicality ended with Robert Herndon on the line.

He split his free throws to arrive at the final score.

Alaska had to fend off a pesky Elasto Painters squad that erased an early 13-point deficit.

Both teams went back-and-forth, particularly in the second half, where neither squad was able to pull away.

Oluseyi Ashaolu finished with a double-double to pace the Aces with 23 markers and 17 boards.

Late game hero Ahanmisi, meanwhile, chipped in with 14 points, four rebounds and three dimes.

For the Elasto Painters, reinforcement Henry Walker was the go-to scorer with 25 points and 13 rebounds.