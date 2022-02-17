




















































 
























Sports
 
Batang Pier storm back, pull plug on Bolts
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 17, 2022 | 5:08pm





 
Arwind Santos and the Northport Batang Pier are in the win column of the PBA Governor's Cup
PBA media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Northport Batang Pier barged into the win column of the PBA Governor's Cup with a 109-98 comeback win over the Meralco Bolts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.


Using a third quarter barrage where they outscored Meralco 34-14, the Batang Pier erased a deficit as big as 19 points to blemish the Bolts' erstwhile perfect record.


Robert Bolick hit a three with more than seven minutes left in the third period to give Northport its first lead of the game, 59-57.


It was all smooth sailing for the Batang Pier since then as the triple ushered in a scorching 20-3 run to take over the game.


By the fourth salvo, it was the Batang Pier who took the biggest lead of the game at 20, 86-66 after a Troy Rike triple with 11:05 remaining.


Arwind Santos thus enjoyed his first win with the Batang Pier after being traded from the San Miguel Beer.


Santos was also key to the come-from-behind victory as he finished with 16 points, including four triples.


Bolick provided the spark off the bench for Northport with 22 markers.


He also had seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals.


But it was reinforcement Jamel Artis who top-scored for the Batang pier with 26 points.


Artis tallied eight rebounds and four assists as well.


For the Bolts, it was Tony Bishop who led the way in scoring with 34 points.


The Batang Pier are now 1-5 in the standings while Meralco fall to 4-1, leaving the Magnolia Hotshots (5-0) as the only undefeated team in the conference.


 










 









