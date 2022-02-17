




















































 
























Chandler McDaniel reveals 'major injury' after AFC Women's Asian Cup bid
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 17, 2022 | 4:12pm





 



 


MANILA, Philippines – "I will be back stronger than ever."


These were the words of Philippine women's national football team member Chandler McDaniel on social media as she revealed she had suffered a "major injury" after playing in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India where they won a spot to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.



McDaniel, who scored the lone goal against Thailand in the Philippines' first win of the tournament, went down with the injury on her right knee during their semifinals clash against South Korea.








She only played a couple of minutes after being taken out at halftime before limping off the pitch because of the injury.


"God works in mysterious way[s], because in the span of a few days He blessed me and the PWNT with winning a spot to the World Cup and then challenged me with yet another major injury," McDaniel wrote on Instagram.


"But, I know with His Grace and the support of my family, team and coaches, I will be back stronger than ever. Thank you to everyone who has sent me words of encouragement, well wishes and prayers over the last few weeks — it has meant the world to me. Now, it's time to get to work!," she continued.


McDaniel underwent an MRI here in the Philippines before flying to the US.


However, the full extent of her injury has not been disclosed to the public yet.


Some of McDaniel's teammates also offered her support on the comments.


"You got this Cha!!!," wrote Camille Rodriguez.


"You got this. See you on the field soon," said Katrina Guillou.


Comeback about to be crazyyyyy," Jess Miclat said.


 










 









