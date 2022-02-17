




















































 
























Sports
 
Nuggets' Morris hits buzzer-beater vs Warriors; Lakers repel Jazz
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 17, 2022 | 1:56pm





 
Nuggets' Morris hits buzzer-beater vs Warriors; Lakers repel Jazz
Monte Morris of the Denver Nuggets
JUSTIN TAFOYA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Monte Morris hit a dagger 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors, 117-116, in a thriller at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).


Morris' game-winner erased Steph Curry's and-one the possession before to give the Warriors a two-point lead.





Denver battled back from a 16-point deficit to pull the rug from under Golden State.


Morris was also the one who gave the Nuggets their first lead of the game with 14.9 ticks left in the game, 114-113.


Nikola Jokic was the top contributor on offense for the Nuggets with 35 points.


He also had 17 rebounds and eight assists -- including the dime to Morris for the game winner.


Morris, meanwhile, finished with 13 points.


In the other game, it was rookie Austin Reaves who came up clutch for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 105-106-101 escape act over the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena.


Reaves nailed a dagger triple to extend the Lakers' lead to four, 103-99, with 17.4 ticks left.


While Bojan Bogdanovic tried to put Jazz back in the game, Russell Westbrook sank three of four free throws to keep Utah at bay.


LeBron James scored 33 points to lead the Lakers, who fought back from as big as 14 points.


Reaves, meanwhile, tallied nine markers.


For the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell finished with 37 points.


While the Lakers took the win, it was soured as Anthony Davis went down with an apparent ankle injury in the game.


 










 









