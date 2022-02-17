Chris Paul ejected as Suns outlast Rockets to win 7th straight

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns walks off the court after being ejected for a double-technical foul during the second half of the NBA game against the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center on February 16, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Suns bested the Houston Rockets, 124-121, despite Chris Paul getting ejected in the second half to extend their win streak to seven games Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) at Footprint Center in Arizona.

Paul was thrown out of the game with about 9 minutes left in the third quarter after "bumping" into an official following an argument about a call.

Chris Paul just assaulted an official and was ejected. Pray for our Refs pic.twitter.com/wo5uEk7HIy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 17, 2022

At that point, the Rockets were ahead 71-65.

The Suns scored the first 10 points of the final period to flip the script on the Rockets and turned a four-point deficit into a six-point lead, 101-95.

But it wasn't easy pickings for the scorching Suns as the Rockets were able to keep themselves within striking distance until the dying seconds of the game.

Eric Gordon nailed a fadeaway triple to cut the Suns' lead to just one, 121-122, with 4.6 ticks left.

But Devin Booker made two free throws right after to pad the lead to three.

Gordon then missed on the potential game-tying basket at the buzzer.

Booker and DeAndre Ayton finished with 24 and 23 points, respectively, to lead Phoenix.

Paul, meanwhile, registered 11 points in 19 minutes of action before getting ejected.

Dennis Schroder was the top scorer for the Rockets with 23 points.

Elsewhere, the Portland Trail Blazers survived a season-high 44 points from Ja Morant as they edged the Memphis Grizzlies, 123-119.

Jusuf Nurkic paced Portland with 32 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

In other games, the Toronto Raptors leaned on Gary Trent Jr's 30-point outing to nip the Minnesota Timberwolves, 103-91.

The San Antonio Spurs, for their part, are back in the win column with a 114-106 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, were paced by newcomer Tyrese Haliburton with 21 points and 14 assists to a 113-108 win against the Washington Wizards.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic, 130-109.

Young tallied 22 points to go along with three boards and six dimes in the win.