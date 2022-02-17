Del Rosario survives wild finish to rule Mayfair golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Due for a big win, Pauline del Rosario seized the moment, pulling through in a wild, windy frontside skirmish and pulling off a one-stroke victory in a wilder finish in the Mayfair CC Women’s Championship in Sanford, Florida Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The Filipina ace looked headed for a cruise after holding sway in exacting conditions but nearly blew a three-stroke lead with three holes left on a double bogey mishap on the par-3 16th, enabling her rivals, all six of them, to get a crack at the crown.

But not even a costly miscue nor pressure from a slew of pursuers could shake off del Rosario as she closed out with gutsy pars to save a 73 and squeak out a one-stroke victory over Jimin Jung on a 210 total worth $10,000.

“My swing and feel are getting to where I want it to be,” said del Rosario, whose triumph also served as a big morale-boost for her Epson Tour (formerly Symetra Tour) campaign starting next month. “I wanted to win but I didn’t really expect it.”

Nobody did, given the fierce, edgy chase in the early going of the final round with the contenders mounting their respective bids in a duel of nerves in breezy conditions, producing birdies as quickly as they yielded them on Mayfair Country Club’s sleek putting surface.

“There wasn’t really a turning point,” said del Rosario when asked in what stretch did she feel she had a clear stab at glory after three failed bids in the East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour. “With the windy conditions and fast greens, it could’ve have been anybody’s game.”

Tied with Jung after two rounds of the $60,000, 54-hole championship with Yue Red just two shots adrift and Valentina Haupt, Liu Yan, Elizabeth Moon and amateur Chloe Kovelesky all within striking distance, the ICTSI-backed del Rosario took control with three birdies against a bogey after seven holes but bogeyed the last two, setting the stage for a rugged, wide-open backside chase.

As Jung fell by three with a 38 start and Ren, who earned a spot in the championship flight with a scorching 64 in the second round, also faltered with a 36, the same frontside output put in by first round leader Haupt, Kovelesky threatened with a fiery 31, and Liu, winner of last week’s Redtail Championship, and Moon got back into the mix with a pair of 33s.

But Del Rosario hung tough with a bogey-birdie card after four holes at the back, staying three shots clear of Jimin until disaster struck on the par-3 16th where she lost two strokes, as Jung, who mixed two birdies against the same number of bogeys in the same stretch, pulled to within one and the rest moved another shot or two closer with two holes left.

“My ball was in a sandy bare spot and I had a hard time pitching it to a tight pin position,” rued del Rosario of her errant tee-shot on the 16th.

But her pursuers also had a tough time gaining a stroke or two on the tough finishing holes, enabling her to escape with the hard-fought win.

“I didn’t really think much about my double bogey. I just wanted to make a birdie in one of the last two holes,” said del Rosario.

She failed, settling for a tap-in par on the 17th. She also needed to toughen up one last time, draining a delicate 12-foot putt on the last to save a 73 and stay on top by one.

But neither her rivals gained in the last two holes as Jung finished with a run of pars for a 74 and ended up second with a 211 and Haupt also closed out with pars with a 73 for third at 212 and Liu (68), Kovelesky (69), Moon (71), Ren (74) and Gabriela Ruffels (71) all wound up with 213s.

The victory, her second in the US after scoring a breakthrough in the Arkansas Open of the Women’s All Pro Tour last year, came on the heels of her fifth place effort in last week’s Redtail Championship where she tied for the lead after two rounds but faltered in the last 18 holes. She finished joint third in the season-opening Dare The Bear Women’s Championship in Colorado then ended up joint 13th in the Rio Pinar Orlando WC in Florida.