Iriga stuns Isabela, Olongapo outlasts Toledo in PCAP Armageddon

MANILA, Philippines – The Iriga Oragons scored a huge win in the second day of inter-division play of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ San Miguel Corporation-All-Filipino Cup with an 11-10 squeaker over the Isabela Knights of Alexander.

The Oragons trailed, 5-2, after blitz play to the Knights, with only NM Glennen Artuz and Emil Valeza chalking up points. Come rapid play, Iriga collectively all found their second wind.

Despite a miserable day at the office by NM Ryan Dungca, who absorbed two losses to Isabela’s IM Joel Banawa, NM Kevin Mirano bounced back in rapid with a win over counterpart NM Gerardo Cabellon.

Lady player Isabel Palibino subbed in for Johnlyn Buenaventura to grab the crucial two points from Sheryll Bordon. Homegrown players Artuz and NM Onofre Espiritu Jr. switching Board five and six for rapid play also won their two points for the win.

But the crucial win for Iriga came from senior player Roger Pesimo, whose draw with Isabela’s NM Edmundo Gatos spelled the difference.

“Last man standing si Candidates Master Roger Pesimo last night,” gushed Artuz, who himself was outstanding in the game. “Hanggat may time pa, laban lang kami. Keep the faith!”

The win saw Iriga notch its second win in 15 matches to move up to 11th spot in the southern division. Isabela’s loss was costly as they fell to 7-8 with Manila leapfrogging past them into sixth spot in the highly-competitive northern group.

In another heart-stopping match, the Olongapo Team Seven shocked the Toledo Trojans with a 3-0 win in Armageddon. Toledo led, 4-5.-2.5, after blitz chess, but come rapid chess, the top three boards of Olongapo came alive with Nelson Busa, Joshua Bautista, and Angel Mae Orijuela claiming all six points. NM Gefer Imbuido added two more that allowed Team Seven to win rapid chess, 8-6, to set up Armageddon.

In the shootout, Bautista, Busa, and NM Kim Santos bested Merben Roque, Bonn Tibod, and Ronald Ganzon for the huge win. Olongapo claimed their third win in 15 games.

The loss was massive for Toledo as Zamboanga tied them with an 8-7 record in the south.