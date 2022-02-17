Now back in win column, Chot Reyes takes responsibility for TNT's slump

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga are back to their winning ways after a two-game skid with their 96-81 victory over the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday.

But TNT head coach Chot Reyes isn't taking the win for granted, especially after the Philippine Cup champions looked less than superior to the rest of the pack in their previous losses.

Reyes was particularly hard on himself, noting that he and the rest of his coaching staff could've done a lot more in terms of guiding their team to victory.

"I think I should've done a better job preparing the team. I think, we had overlooked a lot of small details and it showed in the game," Reyes told media on Wednesday after their win.

"We lost those two games in the last possession, we had chances to win both games and we weren't able to close out and like I said, we as the coaching staff, we had a lot to do with that," he added.

Their first loss of the year was against Magnolia, which came at the tail-end of a botched comeback attempt.

After clawing back from a twin-digit deficit, the Tropang Giga fell just short of pulling the rug under Magnolia.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters shocked TNT with a clutch game-winner that came off a turnover.

Thankfully against the Beermen, the Tropang Giga were able play their best game of 2022 as they pulled away in the fourth salvo.

This, according to Reyes, was a product of better preparation.

"For this game, luckily we had a couple of days to prepare and I thought we had a good practice [on Tuesday] and it just showed in the ball game [last night]," he said.

TNT hopes to ride the momentum of their win when they face defending champions Barangay Ginebra on Friday.