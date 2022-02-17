




















































 
























Beloved Alaska import Sean Chambers 'heartbroken' with Aces' PBA departure
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 17, 2022 | 9:57am





 
Longtime former Alaska import Sean Chambers with the writer.
 


MANILA, Philippines –  Sean Chambers, one of the best imports to ever play in the PBA, bared his being heartbroken about the news of his old club the Alaska Aces’ disbanding at the end of the ongoing Governors’ Cup.


Alaska boss Fred Uytengsu announced the sad news to the Philippine sports world Wednesday, February 16 — the day the PBA welcomed back live crowds to its games after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down professional sports in March of 2020.



“I’m heartbroken that the team is disbanding,” Chambers told this writer from his home in Sacramento, California. “It’s like a member of your family is passing away. Alaska has been part of my life since I was 24 years old.”


Chambers first arrived in the Philippines as part of the PBA-IBA World Challenge where he was recruited by then Alaska head coach William Adornado to replace Carl Lott as their import. He quickly made a name for himself as a reliable do-it-all import. He led Alaska to its first ever PBA crown in 1991 and was feted the Mr. 100% Award — the only other player than Norman Black to gain the honor. 


The 1991 championship was the first of six trophies he helped the franchise win. And in 1996, he was named the Best Import of the Governors’ Cup. 


In 13 seasons playing for Alaska, Chambers played 270 games and scored 8,225 points placing him third on the all-time import scoring list behind only Black, who played in only 10 seasons and 282 games but scored a whopping 11, 329 points; and Bobby Ray Parks, who in 13 seasons and 221 matches scored 8,955 points.


“The things I remember the most are my teammates,” Chambers elucidated. “We won the first championship for Alaska, and we won a Grand Slam. The relationship I have with all my Grand Slam teammates is one of true brotherhood.”


Chambers also added that what he is most proud of is the way the organization conducted themselves.


“We I think of the way we won in the Alaska organization, it is the pride, integrity, excellence, and the commitment we had to one another.”


 










 









