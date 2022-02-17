Asa Miller takes positives after Winter Olympics stint

Philippines' Asa Miller competes in the first run of the men's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on February 16, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Lone Filipino Winter Olympics bet Asa Miller is looking at the bright side after botched tries at the Men's Giant Slalom and Slalom events in Beijing this week.

Picking up two Did Not Finish (DNF) marks in the events, Miller said he has managed to pick up some positives in his second Winter Games.

Related Stories Miller ends Beijing stint with another DNF

"Well, my second Olympics are over and things didn't quite go my way. While I'm walking away without any results, I'm happy with some [of] my skiing this week in some tough conditions," Miller wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Portland-based alpine skiier had to battle adverse conditions during his Giant Slalom run, where snow made it difficult for him and other competitors to finish their runs.

In total, 33 skiers were forced out of the competition in Giant Slalom because of the weather.

Miller also took the time to express his gratitude to Filipinos who supported him despite the result.

"Thank you everyone for your kind words," he said.

Miller plans to take a few days off before attending the closing ceremonies of the Winter Games on Sunday.