'Totoo ba ito?': JVee Casio stunned by Alaska retirement from PBA

MANILA, Philippines — Though now with a different team, 11-year PBA veteran JVee Casio will always have a special place in his heart for the Alaska Aces after having played there for a good nine years.

And when he found out that the team he's always going to be associated with the team, which is set to exit the PBA after almost four decades, Casio couldn't help being shocked.

Related Stories Alaska ends three-decade PBA stint

"I was very surprised. I was in the middle of practice and one of the coaches told me about it. And I immediately said, 'talaga? Totoo ba ito?'," Casio recalled on the recent episode of One Sports' The Game.

The announcement made on Wednesday rocked the Filipino basketball community, as one of the country's most iconic franchises will be hanging up their jerseys for good.

"And then when he showed me the text that's where I saw that it's true and immediately sinked in," he said.

Casio was traded to the Blackwater Bossing in 2021, after his decorated career with the Aces.

Casio's time wth Alaska was when they won their first and most recent title after iconic tactician Tim Cone's exit from the team.

In just his first conference with the team, Casio averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds to help them capture the 2013 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Though they were unable to win another championship since, Casio's time could not be any more thankful for his time with the franchise.

Now that it will all come to an end after the PBA Governor's Cup, Casio became sentimental.

"After so many years that I've been part of it, and I've been blessed to be part of it, I'm still grateful — grateful that I've been there," said Casio.

"And being part of it is really a big honor for me," he added.

The Alaska Aces begin their "Last Dance" in the PBA Thursday, playing against Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.