




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Naturalized Korean star doubtful for FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers due to COVID-19
 


John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 16, 2022 | 6:03pm





 
Naturalized Korean star doubtful for FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers due to COVID-19
South Korean naturalized player Ra Gun-a guards Kai Sotto of Gilas Pilipinas in this file photo.
FIBA.com
 


MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ rival South Korea is in danger of missing the services of naturalized player Ra Gun-A due to COVID-19 protocols a week before the first window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.


Gun-A, who plays for Jeonju KCC Egis in the KBL, yielded a positive COVID-19 result in a rapid antigen test yesterday and has quickly undergone a confirmatory RT-PCR test according to a report by Chosun Sports.


The result of Gun-A, also known as Ricardo Ratliffe, is expected to be out today as KBL faces a spike of COVID-19 cases in the association.


Also waiting for a confirmatory result is Kim Jong Kyu (Wonju DB Promy) while Kim Sun Hyung (Seoul SK Knights) and Lee Woo Seok (Ulsan Hyundai) are already under quarantine after their positive tests earlier this week.


South Korea, which released a 14-man pool for the WC qualifiers, is set to enter a brief bubble camp Friday before it departs for the Philippines next Tuesday.


Meanwhile, Kai Sotto’s former NBA G League Ignite teammate Princepal Singh has been included in the 22-man pool of India as New Zealand features two former UAAP players in its 21-man pool.


For Gilas that will have no Sotto in the meantime, coach Chot Reyes said the 21-man pool submitted to FIBA is already final.


“Yes, we can’t add anymore,” Reyes told The STAR in the pool led by a dozen TNT players plus young guns Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos and naturalized player Ange Kouame.


Gilas, South Korea, India and New Zealand are all in Group A of the WC qualifiers locking horns this Feb. 24-28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.


 










 









FIBA
GILAS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Aussie rookie Giddey makes NBA history in leading Thunder past Knicks







Aussie rookie Giddey makes NBA history in leading Thunder past Knicks



By Alder Almo |
8 hours ago 


The 19-year-old Australian rookie became the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double in consecutive games after leading...








Sports
fbtw













Celtics demolish 76ers for 9th straight win


 




Celtics demolish 76ers for 9th straight win



By Luisa Morales |
7 hours ago 


A wire-to-wire victory for the Celtics saw Joel Embiid and the 76ers down by as much as 51 points.








Sports
fbtw













Juan GDL looks back on 'great overall experience' in Japan B. League







Juan GDL looks back on 'great overall experience' in Japan B. League



By Luisa Morales |
 7 hours ago 


Juan Gomez de Liaño now has the luxury of looking back in hindsight at his short stint in Japan's B2 League.








Sports
fbtw













Gilas names 21-man pool







Gilas names 21-man pool



By John Bryan Ulanday |
19 hours ago 


Gilas Pilipinas has submitted a 21-man pool led by a dozen TNT players barely nine days before the first window of the FIBA...








Sports
fbtw













Miller ends Beijing stint with another DNF







Miller ends Beijing stint with another DNF



By Luisa Morales |
7 hours ago 


Days after his first mishap at Giant Slalom, Miller could not complete his run anew at the Yanqing National Ski Centre for...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Philippine obstacle sports body set for race-packed year







Philippine obstacle sports body set for race-packed year



By Joey Villar |
2 hours ago 


The Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation isn’t slowing down despite the pandemic.








Sports
fbtw













Looking at Chas Skelly, Mark Striegl&rsquo;s foe in upcoming UFC bout







Looking at Chas Skelly, Mark Striegl’s foe in upcoming UFC bout



By Rick Olivares |
5 hours ago 


Philstar.com talks to UFC fighter Chas Skelly, who will clash with Filipino Mark Striegl in UFC Fight Night on Sunday.








Sports
fbtw













Giannis erupts for 50 points in Bucks' victory; Celtics win ninth straight







Giannis erupts for 50 points in Bucks' victory; Celtics win ninth straight



6 hours ago 


Giannis Antetokounmpo led a potent Milwaukee attack, scoring a season-high 50 points as the Bucks snapped a modest two-game...








Sports
fbtw













Last-hole mishap drops Del Rosario into joint lead in Mayfair golf tourney







Last-hole mishap drops Del Rosario into joint lead in Mayfair golf tourney



By Jan Veran |
8 hours ago 


Pauline del Rosario missed grabbing the solo lead with a last-hole bogey, but her 68 lined her up for another crack at the...








Sports
fbtw













Alaska ends three-decade PBA stint







Alaska ends three-decade PBA stint



By Luisa Morales |
9 hours ago 


The Alaska Milk Corporation announced the shock decision on Wednesday, February 16.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with