Naturalized Korean star doubtful for FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ rival South Korea is in danger of missing the services of naturalized player Ra Gun-A due to COVID-19 protocols a week before the first window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Gun-A, who plays for Jeonju KCC Egis in the KBL, yielded a positive COVID-19 result in a rapid antigen test yesterday and has quickly undergone a confirmatory RT-PCR test according to a report by Chosun Sports.

The result of Gun-A, also known as Ricardo Ratliffe, is expected to be out today as KBL faces a spike of COVID-19 cases in the association.

Also waiting for a confirmatory result is Kim Jong Kyu (Wonju DB Promy) while Kim Sun Hyung (Seoul SK Knights) and Lee Woo Seok (Ulsan Hyundai) are already under quarantine after their positive tests earlier this week.

South Korea, which released a 14-man pool for the WC qualifiers, is set to enter a brief bubble camp Friday before it departs for the Philippines next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kai Sotto’s former NBA G League Ignite teammate Princepal Singh has been included in the 22-man pool of India as New Zealand features two former UAAP players in its 21-man pool.

For Gilas that will have no Sotto in the meantime, coach Chot Reyes said the 21-man pool submitted to FIBA is already final.

“Yes, we can’t add anymore,” Reyes told The STAR in the pool led by a dozen TNT players plus young guns Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos and naturalized player Ange Kouame.

Gilas, South Korea, India and New Zealand are all in Group A of the WC qualifiers locking horns this Feb. 24-28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.