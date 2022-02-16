




















































 
























Sports
 
Looking at Chas Skelly, Mark Striegl's foe in upcoming UFC bout
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 16, 2022 | 1:47pm





 
Looking at Chas Skelly, Mark Strieglâ€™s foe in upcoming UFC bout
Chas Kelly
UFC
 


MANILA, Philippines – When the announcement came for the Chas Skelly versus Mark Striegl fight in the preliminary cards of Johnny Walker versus Jamahal Hill in UFC Fight Night on Sunday (Manila time), there was immediate talk about the American fighter taking to the Octagon one last time.


On the eve of his featherweight clash with Striegl, Skelly clarified that talk. 


“I want to stay on the roster,” Skelly told Philstar.com. “If there is anything interesting (after this fight) I will take it. Technically, I am not retiring. I started another career. I sell roofs and am into roof restoration. It’s a good career and it is doing well. I want to segue into something else. You cannot fight forever. I am 36years old.”


“Having said that, I did not overlook this fight or take a day off. I did my whole training camp and have been working. I treated this like any other fight camp and made sure I just focused on this. But as for what happens if I continue on or this is it, we’ll see what happens after the fight.”


For this bout, Skelly trained at Sanford MMA Gym in Deerfield Beach, Florida.


“Everything in training camp was good,” he added. “I pushed hard and put in a lot of work and now, I am just getting ready to fight.”


Interestingly, both Skelly and Striegl have a similar mixed martial arts record of 18-3-0 with one no contest.


“He’s a guy with the same record as me,” Skelly noted of Striegl. “We won with a lot of submissions. He’s a good grappler and wrestler. I am excited about the fight and to put on a good show. If it goes to the ground, it is going to be a battle. He’s an entertainer. I’m an entertainer. It would be fun to go up with someone with similar skills.”


Should this indeed, the last fight of “the Scrapper” as Skelly is nicknamed, he pointed out two previous fights of which he is most proud.”


“I like the win against Brazilian Maximo Blanco. It remains the fastest submission in the featherweight division. I planned on beating him to the jump and to come out and kick him and choke him out. I was planning and rehearsing this in the hotel.”


“And there’s the win over Jim Alers that I took on four weeks’ notice. To win that fight as they were calling me “fatboy” and training off the couch, that was something. That was an emotional win for me.”


As for the fight with Striegl, “For me, if this happens to be my last fight. I want to go out on my own terms and get a win. If I decide to retire, it is what it is.”


 










 









