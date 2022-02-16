Juan GDL looks back on 'great overall experience' in Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Juan Gomez de Liaño now has the luxury of looking back in hindsight at his short stint in Japan's B2 League.

Having returned to the Philippines for a stint with Gilas Pilipinas, the former UP guard reflected on his first venture overseas.

"Honestly, it was a great overall experience — just being on your own, being independent, getting things son your own," Gomez de Liaño said on CNN's Sports Desk.

"[But] being in a different country, a different environment and culture, a lot of struggles, honestly, challenges, ups and downs. I was glad I was able to overcome them," he added.

Gomez de Liaño saw action for a couple of months for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z where they struggled a lot.

It didn't help that Tokyo Z's coaching staff wasn't too keen on giving the Filipino reinforcement enough minutes, with his playing time fluctuating through games.

He played the norms of just 16 minutes per game in 17 outings for Tokyo Z, which led to meager averages of 5.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.2 reboounds.

Still, the combo guard was able to show his potential in the league.

In his best game, Gomez de Liaño posted 15 points, nine assists, five boards, and three steals in one of the rarer times he got quality minutes last November 6 as Tokyo lost to Fukushima, 76-80.

But in January, he was released by the team in a "mutual decision".

Though his first pro 5-on-5 stint was cut short, Gomez de Liaño gained a lot of experience in the Land of the Rising Sun.

The UP alumni bared he faced a different kind of ball game which he hopes enriches his career.

"Ang competition there is really intense," he said.

"A lot of quick pace, a lot of running... Physical also. As you know, they allow three imports per team as well. I noticed also that in the B League, it's more organized basketball, they run a lot of set plays. The players there are very disciplined, they have their own routine and stuff like that," he added.

Now that he's set to reinforce a rather hastily assembled Gilas Pilipinas team in the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers next week, Gomez de Liaño hopes to put his learnings from Japan to good use.

Joining Gomez de Liaño are his fellow Filipino imports in the B. League Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena.

The cadets, who played for Gilas Pilipinas during the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers last year, will join a core made of TNT Tropang Giga players led by Jayson Castro, Troy Rosario, and Poy Erram.