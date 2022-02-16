Celtics demolish 76ers for 9th straight win

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics (C) passes during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MANILA, Philippines – The Boston Celtics continued to roll, extending their win streak to nine after a 135-87 blowout of the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

A wire-to-wire victory for the Celtics saw Joel Embiid and the 76ers down by as much as 51 points.

The Sixers are yet to welcome newcomer James Harden to the lineup as he's nursing an injury.

However, he was courtside as he awaits his debut in about a week or so.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in the demolition job with 29 and 28 points, respectively.

Tatum, for his part, also contributed 12 rebounds and six assists.

Embiid, meanwhile, was limited to 19 points — it marked his first game since December 16 (December 17 in Manila) where he was unable to score at least 25 points.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks snapped a five-game winning streak by the Miami Heat with a 107-99 win on the road.

The Mavs outscored Miami, 56-40, to take the win on the road.

Luka Doncic paced the Mavs with 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Trae Young dropped 41 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers to lead the Atlanta Hawks to victory, 124-116.

Young also tacked on nine assists and three boards to his stat line.