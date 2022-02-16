




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Last-hole mishap drops Del Rosario into joint lead in Mayfair golf tourney
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 16, 2022 | 10:43am





 
Last-hole mishap drops Del Rosario into joint lead in Mayfair golf tourney
Pauline del Rosario
File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Pauline del Rosario missed grabbing the solo lead with a last-hole bogey, but her 68 lined her up for another crack at the East Coast Women's Pro Golf Tour crown.


So did local bet Jimin Jung, who matched the ace Filipina shotmaker's output for the second straight day to share the solo lead at 137 after 36 holes of play in the Mayfair CC Women’s Championship in Sanford, Florida Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).


Del Rosario's finish was so much unlike her windup in the first round where she birdied the No. 18 of the Mayfair Country Club to card a 69 and grab a share of second but her 36-hole total put her in the same spot as she was last week when she tied for the second round lead, only to wind up fifth with a closing 73 in the final round of the Redtail Women’s Championship in Orlando.


But she’s out to change the script this time although Jung is likewise keen on nailing her first championship in the developmental tour for LPGA aspirants after finishing tied for ninth last week. She fought back from a so-so one-over frontside 36 with four birdies in the last eight holes to put in her own version of a three-under round at the par-71 layout.


The ICTSI-backed Del Rosario and Jung stood two strokes clear of erstwhile leader Valentina Haupt and Yue Ren, who pooled identical 139s from contrasting results in a challenging day while Payton Schanen and Anita Uwadia matched 141 totals after a 70 and 71, respectively.


Haupt, who racked up three backside birdies to seize control with a 67 Monday, actually held on to the lead with a one-under card after 11 holes. But bogeys in the next two holes knocked her off the top spot, enabling del Rosario and Jung to storm ahead and set up a shootout for the crown in the fourth leg of the East Coast circuit.


Haupt ended up with a 72 to drop into a joint third with Ren, who battled back from a disastrous opening 74 with four birdies in the first five holes then added four more in the first eight holes at the back. She, however, missing grabbing solo third with a last-hole bogey for a 64.


Meanwhile, Liu Yan, who topped the Redtail Championship, failed to rebound from an opening 72 with a 73 marred by a double bogey and two bogeys in the last five holes as she bowed out of the title race with a 145, eight strokes off the joint leaders.


Needing a solid start to stay in the hunt, Del Rosario banked on her vaunted power game as she dominated all but one of the four par-5s and along with her fourth birdie on No. 4, she took solo control with a running four-under card for a seven-under overall total after 12 holes. But she failed to sustain her charge to the finish, picking up her first bogey on a missed green mishap on No. 15. She quickly regained the stroke with a birdie on the 17th but missed claiming the solo lead with another miscue on the last hole.


Still, it was enough to put her in joint lead for the second straight week, vowing to make the most of her chances to better her tied for third finish in the season-opening Dare The Bear Women’s Championship in Colorado, a joint 13th place in the Rio Pinar Orlando WC in Florida and a fifth place effort at Redtail.


 










 









GOLF
PAULINE DEL ROSARIO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Gilas names 21-man pool







Gilas names 21-man pool



By John Bryan Ulanday |
11 hours ago 


Gilas Pilipinas has submitted a 21-man pool led by a dozen TNT players barely nine days before the first window of the FIBA...








Sports
fbtw













Saso returns to Philippines, keeps world No. 7 spot







Saso returns to Philippines, keeps world No. 7 spot



By Jan Veran |
19 hours ago 


Yuka Saso arrived Tuesday from the US with her hold of the world No. 7 ranking intact although she would rather downplay her...








Sports
fbtw













San Juan to go through PCAP gauntlet of Davao and Iloilo







San Juan to go through PCAP gauntlet of Davao and Iloilo



By Rick Olivares |
3 hours ago 


The San Juan Predators will receive a severe test of its aspirations for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’...








Sports
fbtw













Warriors' hype man savors putting 'kababayans' in spotlight during Filipino Heritage Night 
play









Warriors' hype man savors putting 'kababayans' in spotlight during Filipino Heritage Night



By Luisa Morales |
3 days ago 


Of Filipino heritage himself, Finn boasted of the Warriors organization and San Francisco's sheer love for immigrant Fil...








Sports
fbtw













Azkals draw with Timor Leste







Azkals draw with Timor Leste



By Olmin Leyba |
11 hours ago 


Striker Ivan Ouano saved the day as the Philippine U23 Azkals salvaged a 2-2 draw with Timor Leste in the AFF U23 Championship...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Miller ends Beijing stint with another DNF







Miller ends Beijing stint with another DNF



By Luisa Morales |
4 minutes ago 


Days after his first mishap at Giant Slalom, Miller could not complete his run anew at the Yanqing National Ski Centre for...








Sports
fbtw













Celtics demolish 76ers for 9th straight win







Celtics demolish 76ers for 9th straight win



By Luisa Morales |
18 minutes ago 


A wire-to-wire victory for the Celtics saw Joel Embiid and the 76ers down by as much as 51 points.








Sports
fbtw













Aussie rookie Giddey makes NBA history in leading Thunder past Knicks







Aussie rookie Giddey makes NBA history in leading Thunder past Knicks



By Alder Almo |
46 minutes ago 


The 19-year-old Australian rookie became the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double in consecutive games after leading...








Sports
fbtw













Alaska ends three-decade PBA stint







Alaska ends three-decade PBA stint



By Luisa Morales |
 1 hour ago 


The Alaska Milk Corporation announced the shock decision on Wednesday, February 16.








Sports
fbtw













Gilas Pilipinas gets feel of 'home court' Araneta ahead of  FIBA World Cup qualifiers







Gilas Pilipinas gets feel of 'home court' Araneta ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers



By Luisa Morales |
2 hours ago 


Though no fans will be allowed inside the arena, which depletes home court advantage, getting acclimated with the environment...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with