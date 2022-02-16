PSC sweetens Filipinas' FIFA World Cup qualification with P50K incentive

Philippine Women's Football Team members Inna Palacios, Anicka Castañeda, Camille Rodriguez, Chandler McDaniel, Olivia McDaniel, Sara Castañeda, Hali Long, and PFF President Mariano "Nonong" Araneta (left center), pay courtesy visit to PSC Chairman William "Butch" Ramirez (right center) at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Malate, Manila last February 14, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Qualifying to the FIFA Women's World Cup just got all the more satisfying for the Philippine women's national football team after the Philippine Sports Commission annouced it will be handing out incentives.

Approved by the PSC Board on Tuesday, each playe on the 23-strong roster and two reserves are set to receive Php50,000 each for advancing to the biggest stage in women's football.

The PSC gives the incentive as it "recognizes the significance of their breakthrough performance during the Asian Cup and the qualification to the 2023 World Cup".

"I am proud of our women's football team members. We met them [Monday] and we can feel their humility and strong team spirit," PSC Chair William "Butch" Ramirez said.

"I think this contributed much to their success, among other factors," he added.

The team paid a courtesy call to Ramirez at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila with Philippine Football Federation president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta.

In the AFC Women's Asian Cup in India, the Filipina booters reached their first ever quarterfinal and semifinal appearance.

They were under the tutelage of Australian coach Alen Stajcic who the PFF is working to lock in with a contract until the World Cup next year.

The Philippines nabbed the historic World Cup bert with a 1-1 (4-3) win in penalty shootout against Chinese Taipei.