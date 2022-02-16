




















































 
























San Juan to go through PCAP gauntlet of Davao and Iloilo
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 16, 2022 | 8:25am





 
MANILA, Philippines – Mothers have told us there would be days like this. Days when you have to run the gauntlet of top chess teams trying to knock your head off and win the whole enchilada.


The San Juan Predators will receive a severe test of its aspirations for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ SMC-All-Filipino Cup when they take on the best of the south Wednesday night.


In the first of the evening’s double-header, the Predators, fourth-placers in last year’s All-Filipino tilt, take on the Davao Chess Eagles with their 9-4 record.


The Chess Eagles feature the best of last year’s Davao Chess Wizards and the Philippine Paralympic Team; two teams that gave them fits in the Open Conference. The game is likewise a test for the Chess Eagles’ own ambitions.


Then in the second game, the Predators battle the Iloilo Kisela Knights, a most familiar play-offs foe. Iloilo has one of the three best records in the league — tied with San Juan actually — with a 12-1 record.


And you know too what they say as well about what happens when the unstoppable force meets the immovable object. 


In three playoff meetings, San Juan and Iloilo have met with the latter emerging triumphant twice. 


In these matches, as much as the top-rated boards will be a battle royale, all eyes will be on San Juan’s homegrown boards that have been tested by opponents in the last few matches.


The Predators arguably have the toughest assignments for the evening when they are up against northern rivals Pasig (12-1; first place), and Caloocan and Laguna (both 10-3 but third and fourth, respectively, in the standings).


Pasig battles (8-5) Toledo and (7-6) Zamboanga. Caloocan takes on (4-9) Cebu and Davao, while Laguna faces off with (9-4) Negros and (4-9) Palawan.


Game time is 7 p.m. with all matches available via streaming on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as the different squads.


Serving also as sponsors for the tournament are Ayala Land and PCWorx.


 










 









