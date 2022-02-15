




















































 
























Eagle-spiked 69 puts Del Rosario in the mix in Mayfair golf tiff
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 15, 2022 | 1:12pm





 
MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario shook off a brief frontside struggle with an eagle-spiked backside charge as she put together a 69 to trail local bet Valentina Haupt by two strokes after 18 holes of the Mayfair CC Women’s Championship in Sanford, Florida Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).


She actually struggled trying to find her range at the short Mayfair Country Club course as she wrestled with her short irons and settled for a one-bogey, one-birdie game at the front while missing a couple of birdie chances. Another bogey on the par-3 No. 10 even hinted at a coming off a bleak day for the Filipina ace, who had hoped to dominate the par-71, 6,004-yard layout with her power.


She did, albeit late, as she eagled par-5 No. 12 and birdied the next to seize control of the 57-player field at two-under. She remained on top despite three straight pars then bounced back from a missed green mishap on the 17th with a last-hole birdie for a 35-34.


Haupt, however, came charging in one of the late flights, hitting three birdies in the last eight holes to shoot a 67 as she knocked the ICTSI-backed del Rosario off the leaderboard heading to the last 36 holes of the $60,000 championship serving as the fourth leg of the East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour, one of the development circuits for players gearing up for the LPGA Q-School.


Matching del Rosario's 69 are Jimin Jung, also of Florida, and Jessica Welch of Georgia as the other fancied bets, who figured in the hunt in last week’s championship of the circuit, groped for form at the tricky layout.


Liu Yan, who rallied to win the Redtail Women’s Championship which del Rosario co-led in the second round, failed to recover from a double-bogey miscue on No. 7 as she dropped two more strokes on No. 10 and made two bogeys against five birdies.


She ended up with a one-over 72 and tumbled to joint ninth with seven others, including last week’s joint third placer Gabriella Ruffels, while Kennedy Swann, who lost by two to Liu, hobbled with a 74 marred by four bogeys against a lone birdie.


Del Rosario, building up for the Women’s All Pro Tour (WAPT) next month where she nailed a crown last year, tied for third in the season-opening Dare The Bear Women’s Championship in Colorado then limped to joint 13th in the Rio Pinar Orlando WC in Florida before winding up fifth at Redtail.


After a run of pars, she failed to get up-and-down on the par-3 No. 5, recovered the stroke on the next hole but bogeyed another par-3 hole on the 10th. But she never got discouraged, coming through with a pair of solid drive and second shot to gun down an eagle then followed it up with a birdie on No. 13.


