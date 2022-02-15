




















































 
























Sports
 
How PCAP’s best teams stack against each other
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 15, 2022 | 11:03am





 
How PCAPâ€™s best teams stack against each other
 


On the eve of the Laguna Heroes-Negros Kingsmen inter-division match of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ San Miguel Corporation-All Filipino Cup on Wednesday, February 16, let’s take a look at the intra-division head-to-head battles between the division powers.


Among the northern division squads, one can safely say that the top teams in terms of consistency are San Juan, Laguna, Caloocan, Pasig and Manila. 


How do they stack up against one another?


 








 




San Juan




Laguna




Caloocan




Pasig




Manila








San Juan




 




5-2




5-2




5-2




6-1








Laguna




2-5




 




5-2




4-3




4-3








Caloocan




2-5




2-5




 




2-5




5-2








Pasig




2-5




2-4




5-2




 




4-3








Manila




2-5




3-4




2-5




3-4




 








The only team with a winning record so far in all their elimination round matchups is San Juan. Manila, on the other hand, does not have a winning record against any of the top teams in the north.


When it comes to close matches, this is how it goes for these squads.                                                                                                  








 




One-point win




Two-point win




Armageddon win








San Juan




3-1




2-1




1-1








Laguna




1-4




4-0




0-1








Caloocan




1-4




1-0




1-1








Pasig




3-1




1-1




 








Manila




2-0




0-4




2-1








San Juan and Pasig you can infer are the clutch teams.


Moving over to the southern division, we took a look at the fortunes of three teams – the Iloilo Kisela Knights, Negros Kingsmen and Toledo Trojans.


 








 




Iloilo




Negros




Toledo








Iloilo




 




6-1




7-0








Negros




1-6




 




6-1








Toledo




0-7




1-6




 








Iloilo is the only squad in the south that has a winning record against the other best. In fact, it is kind of one-sided. 


In close matches, this is how they fare against each other.








 




One-point win




Two-point win




Armageddon








Iloilo




1-0




 




 








Negros




0-1




5-0




6-1








Toledo




0-1




0-5




 








 Next, we look at the inter-division records among these top teams.


 










 









