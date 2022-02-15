Saso back in Manila, readies for LPGA Southeast Asia swing

Yuka Saso of Japan hits from a bunker on the 8th fairway during the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio Golf Club on January 30, 2022 in Boca Raton, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso finally hits town Tuesday after two years of overseas campaign for a 13-day visit to her native home before resuming her LPGA Tour campaign in Singapore and Thailand next month.

The Filipino-Japanese ace launched her pro campaign on the LPGA of Japan Tour in 2020 where she won two titles and has since reached a star status after winning the US Women's Open in June last year that catapulted her to a career-best world ranking of No. 5 last October. She is currently ranked No. 7.

During her stay, the 20-year-old shotmaker is expected to renew ties with relatives, friends and backers and at the same time thank them for their continued support in her continuing pursuit of golfing honors on the world stage.

“Yuka arrives on Tuesday, the 15th, but we are still figuring out all the details (of her trip),” according to Saso’s handler Sterling Sports Management.

After a 16-tournament postponement due to pandemic in 2020, Saso tied for fifth when she launched her pro campaign at resumption of the JLPGA in June then after another four cancelled events, she topped the NEC Karuizawa and ruled the Nitori Ladies after the shelving of the CAT Ladies, all in August 2020.

With the JLPGA serving as one of the eight sanctioning tours for the women's world rankings, Saso's standing improved significantly that led to a series of invites to and automatic berths in big-time LPGA championships, including the majors.

She placed joint 13th in her first US Women's Open appearance in Oct. 2021 and made the cut in her next 15 LPGA tournaments, marked by eight Top 6 finishes. In her second US Women's Open stint in June 2021, the ICTSI-backed ace rallied from five strokes down in the last nine holes to force a playoff with Japanese Nasa Hataoka before snaring the crown on the third playoff hole.

On top of becoming the first Filipino to win a golfing major, Saso also matched Korean's Inbee Park's record for the youngest US Women's Open champion at 19 years, 11 months and 17 days.

But after placing sixth and third in the first two LPGA events this year, she missed the cut in the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida.

She, however, vowed to bounce back strong when the LPGA resumes for the $1.7 million HSBC Women’s World Championship on March 3-6 at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course and the $1.6 million Honda LPGA Thailand on March 10-13 at Pattaya’s Old course in Chonburi, Thailand.

Her inclusion in the elite roster of USGA Golf Museum’s Hall of Champions over the weekend is also expected to boost her confidence as she steps up her drive for a second LPGA crown after finishing sixth in the season-opening Tournament of Champions and placing third in the Gainbridge LPGA.

“I learned a lot about the patience required by this sport and I am excited for my next event(s),” said Saso, referring to her failed bid in the Drive On Championship.

She, however, remained wary of her chances given the depth of the competing field in the coming Singapore and Thailand events.

“The field is stacked with great competitors from week to week, and I will have to play my best golf in order to come out on top,” she said.

With all but one of the world’s Top 10 seeing action in Singapore and Thailand, Saso indeed faces a formidable task as Jin Young Ko, back at No. 1 in the world rankings despite missing the season’s first three legs in Florida, back in the chase with fellow Koreans world No. 5 Sei Young Kim and No. 12 Hyo Joo Kim.

World No. 3 Lydia Ko of New Zealand and No. 6 Daniella Kang of the US, who split top honors in the first two Florida legs, are also resuming their respective campaigns after skipping the Drive On Championship, along with multi-major winner and world No. 4 Inbee Park, No. 8 Minjee Lee of Australia, No. 9 Hataoka and Canadian No. 10 Brooke Henderson.

Rookies Ayaka Furue, also of Japan, and Thai ace Atthaya Thitikul are also tipped to figure in the title hunt in both SEA events.

But no player will be as much inspired and motivated than Saso.

“While it’s nice to be closer to home, I don’t anticipate it will give me any sort of advantage over the competition,” said Saso, who last year decided to switch citizenship after carrying the Philippines tricolors from her junior golf days. “But I would love to win so close to home, so we will see what I’m able to accomplish over those two events.”