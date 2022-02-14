




















































 
























Sports
 
Del Rosario seeks redemption in Mayfair meet
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 2:56pm





 
Del Rosario seeks redemption in Mayfair meet
Pauline del Rosario
 


MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario hopes to flaunt her power early and set her title drive in motion in the Mayfair CC Women’s Championship, which unwraps Monday at the Mayfair Country Club in Sanford, Florida (Tuesday, Manila time).


The Filipina ace is out to atone for her final round meltdown in the Redtail Women’s Championship, which she co-led after 36 holes, but faltered in the last 18 holes and wound up fifth.


She expects to make the most of calm conditions in an 8:18 a.m. tee-start on No. 1 with Paige Crawford of Colorado and Elayna Bowser of Michigan with the layout bracing for an early assault of the long hitters given its 6,004 yardage, which is short by the pros’ standards.


Still, the par-71 course, host to a number of USGA qualifiers and Sunshine Tour, has been spruced up to championship condition, thus likewise requiring solid iron play and putting from all the bidders.


Two par-5s measure up to an average distance of 430 yards and two par-3s are set over 150 yards while the par-4s are stacked up over 366 yards on the average.


Chinese Liu Yan snared the Redtail crown by two over Kennedy Swann of the US with the duo joining the ICTSI-backed del Rosario in this week’s title chase in the 54-hole championship serving as the fourth leg of the fledgling East Coast Women's Pro Golf Tour, a developmental circuit.


Winner of a leg in the WAPT (Women's All Pro Tour) last year, Del Rosario turned in a joint third place effort in the season-opening Dare The Bear Women’s Championship in Colorado then struggled to finish tied for 13th in the Rio Pinar Orlando WC in Florida.


Beefing up this week’s roster are Gabriella Ruffels, Mohan Du, Hailey Davidson, Alexis Belton, Payton Schanen, Caroline Hwang, Lucia Polo, Anna Redding, Amber Bosworth and Jimin Jung.


The Texas-based del Rosario, who has been campaigning in various US tours the past year or so,  is building up for the LPGA Q-School later this year, a three-stage elimination leading to coveted LPGA cards for next year.


 










 







 

