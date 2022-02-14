Isabela stuns Davao in PCAP inter-division opening

MANILA, Philippines – In almost every conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, there is a team that rises from the lower tier to challenge the big boys.

During last year’s Reinforced Conference, it was the Toledo Trojans. In the Open Conference it was the Philippine Paralympic Team. This San Miguel Corporation-All Filipino Cup, it’s the Isabela Knights of Alexander.

Isabela defeated the Davao Chess Eagles — a hybrid of last year’s Davao Chess Wizards and the Philippine Paralympic Team and the second ranked team in the southern division — 2-1 in Armageddon play to open inter-division play last weekend.

Davao took blitz play, 4.5-2.5, but Isabela came roaring back in rapid play, 8-6, to set up the shootout.

In extra periods, IM Joel Banawa and NM Gerardo Cabellon bested Davao counterparts NM Jonathan Tan and FM Roel Abelgas. Only the Chess Eagles’ FM Sander Severino got a point against Isabela’s Anwar Cabugatan.

The reverie for Isabela was short-lived as in the second game of the Saturday night double-header, southern division leader Iloilo smashed them, 13-8.

Isabela is in seventh in the north with a 7-6 record.

Davao also shockingly lost their second match, 12-9, to Cavite. The Chess Eagles remained in second spot in the south with a 9-4 record as Iloilo put some distance with a 12-1 slate. Davao is tied with Negros with the same record but are head above water due to won points accumulated, 173.5-169.

Cavite is in 10th spot in the northern division with a 3-10 record.