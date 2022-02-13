




















































 
























Sports
 
Wright go-ahead layup lifts Phoenix past slumping TNT
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 13, 2022 | 6:22pm





 
Wright go-ahead layup lifts Phoenix past slumping TNT
Matthew Wright
PBA media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines — Matthew Wright scored a go-ahead layup that turned out to be the game winner for the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters against the TNT Tropang Giga, 93-92, in the PBA Governors Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.


With TNT ahead by one point, Jayson Castro's pocket was picked by Wright, who was all alone with a clear path to the hoop.


Jayson Perkins then pulled off a defensive stop on a lob to Troy Rosario in the final second of the game to stave off the Tropang Giga.


The Super LPG were at a deficit after giving up a lead as big as 12 points early in the game.


But it was ultimately Wright's late game heroics that helped the Fuel Masters improve to a 4-2 record and begin their 2022 with a victory.


Meanwhile Philippine Cup champions TNT are on a slump as they fall to 2-4.


Wright finished with a game-high 27 points to pace Phoenix.


He also had 10 assists and three steals — including the game-clinching nab from Castro.


New Phoenix import Dominique Sutton contributed with a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards.


For the Tropag Giga, Mikey Williams led the way with 22 points.


Reinforcement Aaron Fuller, meanwhile, contributed 23 rebounds and 11 points.


 










 









