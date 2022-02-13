Panopio late-game burst for naught as CSUB continues slump; Edu back for Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Former Batang Gilas standout Dalph Panopio could not lead his team back into the win column despite a late-game scoring burst as they fell to the CSUN Matadors, 71-65, on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Panopio converted on an and-one opportunity with 1:10 ticks left in the game to put the Roadrunners within a bucket, 63-65.

Freebies from CSUN's Onyi Eyisi and Darius Beane would increase the deficit once again, but Panopio would continue to fight back with two free throws of his own.

That would be the last of Panopio's heroics, though, as Elijah Hardy went to the line for twice for four free throws to finish the job for CSUN.

While Hardy went a 50-50 2/4 on his free throws, there was no time left on the clock for Panopio's Roadrunners to complete the comeback.

The Roadrunners thus absorbed their 7th straight defeat and are now 1-8 in the conference.

Elsewhere, Panopio's former Batang Gilas teammate AJ Edu played his first game in more than 400 days after returning from injury with the Toledo Rockets.

He played three minutes and recorded one point and one rebound as the Rockets drubbed the Northern Illinois Huskies, 100-72, as they clinched a spot in the Mid-American Conference playoffs.

For Rutgers University, Fil-Am Ron Harper Jr. came up big with 21 points, six boards, two assists, and one block in their 73-65 victory over Wisconsin.

Over in women's hoops, Gilas women prospect Kayla Padilla led UPenn to an 87-78 overtime victory over Harvard.

The junior guard finished with 23 points, seven assists, two steals, three rebounds, and three blocks for the Quakers.

Meanwhile, Kiera Oakry's San Diego topped Malia Bambrick's Pepperdine University, 63-53, in a battle of the Fil-Ams.

Oakry finished with five points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Bambrick, for her part, had nine points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

Bambrick and Oakry are also national team prospects for Gilas women.