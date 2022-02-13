




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Panopio late-game burst for naught as CSUB continues slump; Edu back for Toledo
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 13, 2022 | 2:18pm





 
Panopio late-game burst for naught as CSUB continues slump; Edu back for Toledo
Dalph Panopio
CSU Bakersfield
 


MANILA, Philippines — Former Batang Gilas standout Dalph Panopio could not lead his team back into the win column despite a late-game scoring burst as they fell to the CSUN Matadors, 71-65, on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).


Panopio converted on an and-one opportunity with 1:10 ticks left in the game to put the Roadrunners within a bucket, 63-65.


Freebies from CSUN's Onyi Eyisi and Darius Beane would increase the deficit once again, but Panopio would continue to fight back with two free throws of his own.


That would be the last of Panopio's heroics, though, as Elijah Hardy went to the line for twice for four free throws to finish the job for CSUN.


While Hardy went a 50-50 2/4 on his free throws, there was no time left on the clock for Panopio's Roadrunners to complete the comeback.


The Roadrunners thus absorbed their 7th straight defeat and are now 1-8 in the conference.


Elsewhere, Panopio's former Batang Gilas teammate AJ Edu played his first game in more than 400 days after returning from injury with the Toledo Rockets.


He played three minutes and recorded one point and one rebound as the Rockets drubbed the Northern Illinois Huskies, 100-72, as they clinched a spot in the Mid-American Conference playoffs.


For Rutgers University, Fil-Am Ron Harper Jr. came up big with 21 points, six boards, two assists, and one block in their 73-65 victory over Wisconsin.


Over in women's hoops, Gilas women prospect Kayla Padilla led UPenn to an 87-78 overtime victory over Harvard.


The junior guard finished with 23 points, seven assists, two steals, three rebounds, and three blocks for the Quakers.


Meanwhile, Kiera Oakry's San Diego topped Malia Bambrick's Pepperdine University, 63-53, in a battle of the Fil-Ams.


Oakry finished with five points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.


Bambrick, for her part, had nine points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.


Bambrick and Oakry are also national team prospects for Gilas women.


 










  









BASKETBALL
BATANG GILAS
GILAS WOMEN
US NCAA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Wesley kisses world title bid goodbye







Wesley kisses world title bid goodbye



By Joey Villar |
14 hours ago 


Wesley So’s world title bid suffered a painful blow as he was shown the door by fellow American Leinier Dominguez Perez...








Sports
fbtw













Bianca Pagdanganan eyes more Top 10 finishes in LPGA Tour







Bianca Pagdanganan eyes more Top 10 finishes in LPGA Tour



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


Having not finished in the Top 10 of a tournament since her rookie year, Pagdanganan bares to hopefully make it the standard...








Sports
fbtw









 



Bolick adds firepower to Gilas roster







Bolick adds firepower to Gilas roster



By John Bryan Ulanday |
14 hours ago 


Gunner Robert Bolick has joined the Gilas Pilipinas training pool for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers with all-out...








Sports
fbtw













It&rsquo;s &lsquo;Miller Time&rsquo; at Beijing Winter Olympics


 




It’s ‘Miller Time’ at Beijing Winter Olympics



By Joey Villar |
14 hours ago 


Fil-Am alpine skier Asa Miller eyes a top 45 finish and the distinction as the best Southeast Asian competitor when he plunges...








Sports
fbtw













EJ finds gold in Poland







EJ finds gold in Poland



By Joey Villar |
14 hours ago 

 
Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena showed he’s back in full strength as he topped the Orlen Cup with a season-best performance...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Singson leads aspirants in Tarlac SEA Games qualifiers







Singson leads aspirants in Tarlac SEA Games qualifiers



By Jan Veran |
1 hour ago 


The country's top amateurs and rising stars brace for a grueling campaign coming off an extended break due to pandemic when...








Sports
fbtw













Warriors outlast Lakers in thriller; Heat piles on Nets' woes







Warriors outlast Lakers in thriller; Heat piles on Nets' woes



By Luisa Morales |
2 hours ago 


Golden State averted disaster late in the game when Steph Curry fouled LeBron James on a three-point attempt.








Sports
fbtw













Miller unable to complete run in giant slalom amid snowy weather conditions







Miller unable to complete run in giant slalom amid snowy weather conditions



By Luisa Morales |
2 hours ago 


The first snow day of the Olympics in Beijing brought difficult weather conditions on the track that forced 33 skiers to pick...








Sports
fbtw













Football fan shot dead in Brazil







Football fan shot dead in Brazil



4 hours ago 


The festive atmosphere and nerves over the course of the game gave way to confusion and violence as soon as the match en...








Sports
fbtw













Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto rewarded for hard work with impressive debut







Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto rewarded for hard work with impressive debut



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


In just his first game as a professional hooper, the former Ateneo standout tallied a team-high 21 points to pace the Elasto...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with