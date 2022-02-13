Miller unable to complete run in giant slalom amid snowy weather conditions

Asa Miller in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

MANILA, Philippines — Asa Miller was unable to finish his run at the Men's Giant Slalom on Sunday at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

The first snow day of the Olympics in Beijing brought difficult weather conditions on the track that forced 33 skiers to pick up DNFs (Did Not Finish).

Miller slipped early in his race that forced him out of the competition.

Two skiers, Brazil's Michel Macedo and Armenia's Harutyun Harutyunyan, did not start in the competition leaving only 54 competitors finishing the course out of 89.

The skiers who were able to complete their run, currently led by Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, will compete again in Run 2 Sunday afternoon to determine who takes home the hardware.

As for Miller, he will attempt to bounce back in the Men's Slalom event on Wednesday.

In 2018, the Portland-based Filipino skier finished 70th in Giant Slalom.