Miller unable to complete run in giant slalom amid snowy weather conditions
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 13, 2022 | 12:11pm





 
Miller unable to complete run in giant slalom amid snowy weather conditions
Asa Miller in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Asa Miller was unable to finish his run at the Men's Giant Slalom on Sunday at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.


The first snow day of the Olympics in Beijing brought difficult weather conditions on the track that forced 33 skiers to pick up DNFs (Did Not Finish).


Miller slipped early in his race that forced him out of the competition.


Two skiers, Brazil's Michel Macedo and Armenia's Harutyun Harutyunyan, did not start in the competition leaving only 54 competitors finishing the course out of 89.


The skiers who were able to complete their run, currently led by Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, will compete again in Run 2 Sunday afternoon to determine who takes home the hardware.


As for Miller, he will attempt to bounce back in the Men's Slalom event on Wednesday.


In 2018, the Portland-based Filipino skier finished 70th in Giant Slalom.


 










 









ALPINE SKIING
OLYMPICS
WINTER OLYMPICS







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: February 13, 2022 - 12:05pm 




Next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without spectators from overseas with tickets restricted to fans living in China because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.


The IOC said only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine. Athletes who can provide a "justified medical exemption" will have their cases considered.


All attendees will enter a strict bubble upon arrival that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies. — AFP | Main photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP







February 13, 2022 - 12:05pm 


The Philippines' sole 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics bet Asa Miller a DNF (did not finish) after skiing off the course.


All skiers who finish in Run 1 will compete in Run 2. However, with Miller's DNF, he will not be seeing action any more today


Miller has a chance to bounce back on Slalom later this week. — report from Luisa Morales







February 13, 2022 - 8:44am 


New Olympic snowboard halfpipe champion Ayumu Hirano says that riders are "putting their lives on the line" but not being scored "accurately", calling for better judging.


The dreadlocked Japanese beat retiring legend Shaun White and a host of others to win gold in the men's halfpipe on Friday, but he had to come from behind on his final run to do it.


Hirano says he is "angry" and "didn't understand" why his jaw-dropping second run did not put him into first place, and on Saturday he called for wholesale changes to the judging system.


"We want to have sound standards and I think we should look into exactly what the judges were looking at," says the 23-year-old. — AFP







February 8, 2022 - 8:41am 


US-born Chinese figure skater Beverly Zhu breaks down on the ice after she fell twice at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, having been widely abused on Chinese social media for another poor performance the previous day.


Zhu, who was born and raised in the United States but competes for China under the name Zhu Yi, also took a tumble on Sunday in another section of the team event, coming last and almost costing the hosts a place in the final. 


"I wanted to cry during the competition and I couldn't hold back the tears in the end," Beijing Youth Daily reports her as saying after her latest Olympic heartbreak. — AFP







February 6, 2022 - 5:23pm 


Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski Synnott produces the "best run of my life" to win New Zealand's first Winter Olympics gold medal ever at the Beijing Games on Sunday.


"Honestly it's absolute disbelief but it probably means more to me to win New Zealand's first Winter Olympic gold," said Sadowski Synnott, who was born in Sydney but moved to New Zealand aged six.


"It makes me super proud to be a Kiwi." — AFP







February 6, 2022 - 3:21pm 


 The Beijing Olympics men's downhill, one of the signature events of the Games, is postponed because of high winds.


"The jury together with the organisers have decided in the best interest of safety and fairness for the racers to delay," organisers say.


The downhill will now be held at midday (0400 GMT) on Monday with the two legs of the women's giant slalom to be held either side of that, at 9:30 am and 2:30pm. — AFP


















