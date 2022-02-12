




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Terrafirma sends Blackwater spiraling to 25th straight loss
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 12, 2022 | 6:10pm





 
Terrafirma sends Blackwater spiraling to 25th straight loss
Antonio Hester led the Terrafirma Dyip to a comeback victory over the Blackwater Bossing on Saturday
PBA media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines — The misery continues for the Blackwater Bossing after suffering a late meltdown against the Terrafirma Dyip, 103-109, extending their infamous losing streak to 25 games.


The Dyip frustrated the Bossing, who were ahead by 12 points with 5:28 ticks left in the game.


Terrafirma, led by Antonio Hester and ace rookie Joshua Munzon, went on a scorching 18-0 run to turn the tide.


With 1:31 remaining in the game, the Dyip were suddenly ahead 102-96.


While the Bossing kept themselves in it with a quick 7-3 burst, JP Calvo sank two clutch freebies to put it away.


Adding insult to injury, Hester also stole the ball from the Bossing in the next possession and put the nail on the coffin.


Hester finished with 41 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for the Dyip.


Blackwater, meanwhile, were paced by Shawn Glover with 35 points and 17 boards.


The loss soured Glover's debut as a PBA import.


It also irked Rey Suerte's great rookie debut as he finished with 16 markers.


Terrafirma thus improved to 2-4 for the conference while Blackwater fell to 0-6.


 










 









BASKETBALL
PBA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Fresh from Japan, Ravena and Ramos hope to make most of Gilas stint







Fresh from Japan, Ravena and Ramos hope to make most of Gilas stint



By Luisa Morales |
7 hours ago 


Setting aside their professional careers, Ravena and Ramos are set to beef up a relatively depleted Gilas pool that is missing...








Sports
fbtw













Warriors on a slump without Draymond Green







Warriors on a slump without Draymond Green



By Alder Almo |
8 hours ago 


The Golden State Warriors currently have the second-best record (41-15) in the NBA, but they are starting to feel Draymond...








Sports
fbtw













So loses to American foe, bows out of title contention in FIDE Grand Prix




 


So loses to American foe, bows out of title contention in FIDE Grand Prix



By Joey Villar |
5 hours ago 


Wesley So’s world title bid was dealt a painful blow as he was shown the door by fellow American Leinier Dominguez Perez...








Sports
fbtw













Labog wins Secondary Online Rapid Chess title







Labog wins Secondary Online Rapid Chess title



By Rick Olivares |
8 hours ago 


Cagayan Valley’s Jan Clifford Labog defeated Central Visayas’ Jave Mareck Pateros in to win the Boy’s Division...








Sports
fbtw













Warriors' hype man savors putting 'kababayans' in spotlight during Filipino Heritage Night 
play









Warriors' hype man savors putting 'kababayans' in spotlight during Filipino Heritage Night



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


Of Filipino heritage himself, Finn boasted of the Warriors organization and San Francisco's sheer love for immigrant Fil...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Bolick boosts Gilas pool for FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers







Bolick boosts Gilas pool for FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers



By John Bryan Ulanday |
3 hours ago 


Robert Bolick has joined the Gilas Pilipinas training pool for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers with an all-out...








Sports
fbtw













Miller time: Philippines' lone Winter Olympian raring to go







Miller time: Philippines' lone Winter Olympian raring to go



By Joey Villar |
4 hours ago 


Filipino-American alpine skier Asa Miller eyes a top 45 effort and the distinction as the best Southeast Asian finisher as...








Sports
fbtw













Saso joins golf greats in USGA Hall of Champions







Saso joins golf greats in USGA Hall of Champions



By Jan Veran |
5 hours ago 


A US Women's Open champion at 19, Yuka Saso sure is relishing every moment of her record-matching feat, capping it off with...








Sports
fbtw













Miko Eala lauded after leading Penn State to 4th straight win







Miko Eala lauded after leading Penn State to 4th straight win



By Luisa Morales |
5 hours ago 


Against Liberty University, Eala won both his singles and doubles matches to help Penn State squeak past their opponents,...








Sports
fbtw













LeVert steers Cavs over former team Indiana; Jazz win 4th straight







LeVert steers Cavs over former team Indiana; Jazz win 4th straight



By Luisa Morales |
6 hours ago 


In just his second game with the Cavs, LeVert scored 22 points to help Cleveland erase a deficit as big as 21 points to claim...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with