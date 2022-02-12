Terrafirma sends Blackwater spiraling to 25th straight loss

Antonio Hester led the Terrafirma Dyip to a comeback victory over the Blackwater Bossing on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The misery continues for the Blackwater Bossing after suffering a late meltdown against the Terrafirma Dyip, 103-109, extending their infamous losing streak to 25 games.

The Dyip frustrated the Bossing, who were ahead by 12 points with 5:28 ticks left in the game.

Terrafirma, led by Antonio Hester and ace rookie Joshua Munzon, went on a scorching 18-0 run to turn the tide.

With 1:31 remaining in the game, the Dyip were suddenly ahead 102-96.

While the Bossing kept themselves in it with a quick 7-3 burst, JP Calvo sank two clutch freebies to put it away.

Adding insult to injury, Hester also stole the ball from the Bossing in the next possession and put the nail on the coffin.

Hester finished with 41 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for the Dyip.

Blackwater, meanwhile, were paced by Shawn Glover with 35 points and 17 boards.

The loss soured Glover's debut as a PBA import.

It also irked Rey Suerte's great rookie debut as he finished with 16 markers.

Terrafirma thus improved to 2-4 for the conference while Blackwater fell to 0-6.