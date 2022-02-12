




















































 
























Sports
 
Warriors' hype man savors putting 'kababayans' in spotlight during Filipino Heritage Night
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 12, 2022 | 2:54pm





 
 


MANILA, Philippines – Golden State Warriors hype man Franco Finn has two favorite days in an NBA season — and that's the two Filipino Heritage Nights at the Chase Center that celebrate the Bay Area's rich Filipino community.


Of Filipino heritage himself, Finn boasted of the Warriors organization and San Francisco's sheer love for immigrant Filipinos.


"It's my favorite times of the year, we have two [Filipino Heritage Nights] now which is really amazing," Finn said during his episode on Philstar: Home Base.


"Most people don't have more than one of these themed heritage nights but we just managed to have two. Not just here for basketball, we [also] have two for the [San Francisco] Giants. It's spread very wide here in the Bay Area," he added.








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Franco Finn (@francofinn)







Though born and raised in San Francisco, Finn remained in tune with his Filipino heritage and is even fluent in Tagalog.


And he enjoys getting to acknowledge his Filipino side as part of his job with Golden State.


"I'm proud, when I'm there [during Filipino Heritage Night], and I know I walk into that building I say alright, I'm gonna get my special Filipino Heritage hat, the one I wear all the time, my jersey whatever it may be," Finn said.


"I almost transform into like — gosh, now the spotlight is on us. It's always on the team, the basketball experience, but for a good moment, this is like 'Hey, Filipinos. My Kababayans!'," he added.


Filipino Heritage Night, not only in teams like the Warriors but also more recently with the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz, celebrate the culture of Filipinos and usually feature performances in line with life in the Philippines.


And though Finn has been around to see most of it, the NBA's only Asian-American hype man enjoys every second of it.


"I feel so lucky... It never gets old. I've been doing it 20 years, but it's our moment," Finn said.


"You have to embrace it, this is our voice. Let's own it," he added.


 










 









