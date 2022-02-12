So loses to American foe, bows out of title contention in FIDE Grand Prix

MANILA, Philippines – Wesley So’s world title bid was dealt a painful blow as he was shown the door by fellow American Leinier Dominguez Perez in the FIDE Grand Prix 2022 in Berlin, Germany Friday night.

So’s timid play backfired as he drew with the white pieces in the first rapid tiebreaker and was even more passive in the second that enabled the Cuban-born chesser to launch the decisive attack in sealing a 1.5-.5 win and a semifinal berth where the latter clashes with another American Levon Aronian.

The other semis pair pits the US’ Hikaru Nakamura and Hungary’s Richard Rapport in this tournament that stakes two slots to the Candidates Tournament slated June 16 to July 7 in Madrid, Spain where the winner clash Magnus Carlsen for the world classical title.

And it could have been the world Fischer-Random king and two-time US champion playing there rather than Dominguez-Perez.

So had all the chances to advance to the semis as he beat Dominguez-Perez with his aggressive play to gain a full-point lead in Pool D.

But the Cavite-born chesser opted for his penchant of playing it too cautious when leading and drew his last two games in the group stages including one where he completely missed several winning chances against Indian Pentala Harikrishna.

It snowballed as Dominguez-Perez, in contrast, went on attack mode and swept his last two games to complete a dramatic comeback and forge a tiebreaker match that went the latter’s way.

“That’s what chess is. You train so hard and then everything depends on that crucial few seconds of decision making,” said So.

So could be referring to the decisive loss where his decision to play a king move instead of a central pawn breakthrough in a critical moment of the game opened things up for Dominguez Perez to seize the initiative and uncorked the decisive attack.