LeVert steers Cavs over former team Indiana; Jazz win 4th straight
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 12, 2022 | 12:37pm





 
LeVert steers Cavs over former team Indiana; Jazz win 4th straight
Caris LeVert #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers attempts a shot while being guarded by Chris Duarte #3 of the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
DYLAN BUELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Caris LeVert led the Cleveland Cavaliers past his former team the Indiana Pacers in a 120-113 comeback win at the Indianapolis on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).


In just his second game with the Cavs, LeVert scored 22 points to help Cleveland erase a deficit as big as 21 points to claim their 35th win of the season.



Down by twin-digits at the end of the first salvo, 28-47, the Cavs slowly chipped away at the Pacers' advantage.


LeVert scored six of the Cavs' last 10 points that put away Indiana for good.


The former Pacer connived with Jarrett Allen who finished with an identical 22 points.


Allen also had 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block to fill his stat sheet.


Rajon Rondo and Kevin Love played supporting role on offense as well with 17 and 14 markers.


The Pacers, meanwhile, were led by newcomer Tyrese Haliburton with 23 points.


Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz are regaining their groove as they notched their fourth straight victory at the expense of the Orlando Magic, 114-99.


The Jazz zoomed to an early 28-12 lead at the end of the opening salvo to shift momentum on their side.


Donovan Mitchell topscored with 24 points.


Jordan Clarkson, for his part, chipped in with 18 markers, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.


In the other games, the Charlotte Hornets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 141-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons.


LaMelo Ball posted a double-double of 31 points and 12 assists to pace the Hornets to the road win.


The Philadelphia 76ers, for their part, routed the OKC Thunder, 100-87.


Joel Embiid finished with 25 points and 19 rebounds.


The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, leaned on Dejounte Murray's triple-double to take a 136-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks.


Murray tallied 32 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists.


The Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls also took victories against the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively.


 










 









