Fresh from Japan, Ravena and Ramos hope to make most of Gilas stint
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
Fresh from Japan, Ravena and Ramos hope to make most of Gilas stint
Dwight Ramos (L) and Thirdy Ravena will be reinforcing Gilas ahead of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this February
MANILA, Philippines — Japan B. League reinforcements Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos are looking to maximize their time away from their respective teams with a chance to bring glory anew to the national team in the upcoming February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.


Setting aside their professional careers, Ravena and Ramos are set to beef up a relatively depleted Gilas pool that is missing key players due to other commitments.


With only weeks of preparation left and having to get used to a new system under head coach Chot Reyes, the two Japan-based hoopers can only hope to be able to perform.


"Hopefully I can gel with the team and the system as fast as I could, as soon as possible din," Ravena said during Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday.


"But yeah, we have 15 days, there's no guarantee kung saan kami makakaabot within the 15 days but we're gonna try our best, that's for sure. We hope that the preparation is enough for us to win in this window against very tough teams like Korea and New Zealand," he added.


Preparation for the upcoming window where they face South Korea twice and have games against India and New Zealand has been scarce compared to their previous training camps.


Aside from a hastily assembled lineup due to most of the Gilas pool being unavailable, the national team were unable to start training as early as they wanted still due to the pandemic.


But Ramos, who was a key cog for Gilas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, is optimistic of how things have gone so far.


"It's been great so far, I got to play with the other Gilas guys again. Of course, Thirdy joined us. And then, I was playing with the Talk n Text team also," Ramos said.


"It's just been fun playing with Coach Chot and his system so we're just getting used to everything. I think everything is going pretty well so far," he added.


Ravena, Ramos and the rest of the Gilas team have a little more than 10 days left before competition tips off.


The national team first faces off with Korea on February 24 then play against India the next day.


The Philippines will then clash with New Zealand on February 27 and Korea again on February 28.


 










 









