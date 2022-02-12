




















































 
























Magnolia fueled by finals loss to TNT in recent PBA Governor's Cup clash
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 12, 2022 | 10:24am





 
Magnolia fueled by finals loss to TNT in recent PBA Governor's Cup clash
Magnolia Hotshots coach Chito Victolero
PBA media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots put their Philippine Cup finals loss to the TNT Tropang Giga at the back of their minds during their clash in the Governor's Cup.


Though not getting ahead of themselves, last conference's runners-up made sure to remind themselves of the sting of losing to TNT during their 96-93 escape act on Friday.



"In reality, of course, it's one of our motivations — they beat us in the Finals," Hotshots coach Chito Victolero said after the game.


"I told them na use that as one of the motivations," he added.


But it was not all about wanting to avenge their finals series loss, and the win was not just because of that.


Rather, Victolero's wards were focused the whole 48 minutes to get the win.


"You know, kumbaga kinuha namin itong game na to possession by possession eh," Victolero said.


"I told them at the start of the game that we cannot expect yung resulta agad, kung ano yung result but we need to prepare on possession by possession," he continued.


Victolero lauded his players for their laser focus on getting the win, which included fending off a fierce comeback by the Tropang Giga.


"Good thing players stepped up and they committed on every single possession, they committed on our execution, they're very committed on our defense and I'm very happy and proud of these guys," he said.


Magnolia is atop the standings early in the conference with a 4-0 start.


The Hotshots take on the NLEX Road Warriors in their next game on February 16.


 










 









