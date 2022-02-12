Labog wins Secondary Online Rapid Chess title

MANILA, Philippines – Cagayan Valley’s Jan Clifford Labog defeated Central Visayas’ Jave Mareck Pateros in to win the Boy’s Division of the Manuel V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation Secondary Online Rapid Chess championships.

This is the first title of Labog, a 10th grade student at Solano High School.

“Dream come true to para sa akin,” shared the youngster after his feat. He finished with a total of 6.5 points in the three-day tournament.

Jerlyn San Diego, who conducted herself with aplomb while playing for the then-guest team Davao Chess Eagles during last year’s PCAP Open Conference won the Girls’ Division.

San Diego, a Grade 11 student of the First Uniting Christian School in Cavite defeated Francesca Largo to win the title. Jerlyn won 6.5 points in the seven round tournament.

Both Labog and San Diego pocketed the P10,000 cash prize. The other players in the top team also took home varying amounts in terms of cash prizes.