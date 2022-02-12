




















































 
























Sports
 
Iloilo-Laguna, Manila-Negros open PCAP inter-division play
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 12, 2022 | 9:58am





 
Iloilo-Laguna, Manila-Negros open PCAP inter-division play
 


MANILA, Philippines – The inter-division play of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines takes its cue from the American Major League Baseball. That means chess fans will have a chance to see perhaps a preview of who can win the San Miguel Corporation-All-Filipino Cup when the contenders of each division clash.


In the first games of the Saturday PCAP double-header, the Iloilo Kisela Knights battle defending champions Laguna Heroes while in the second set of games, the Manila Indios Bravos will test the rejuvenated Negros Kingsmen.


The Kisela Knights are atop the southern division once more with a 10-1 record and 158 points. Laguna is in third spot in the north with a 9-2 record and 148.5 points. 


Iloilo is a much better side this year with the addition of NM Cesar Mariano on Board 1 while GM Joey Antonio occasionally slides down to the senior Board 4. NM Rolly Parondo has beefed up the homegrown cast with mainstay Fritz Bryan Porras while lady player Cherry Ann Meija is steady.


Laguna is mostly the same except GM John Paul Gomez isn’t playing while Apollo Agapay has added to the homegrown cast’s strength.


Iloilo’s only blemish thus far is an Armageddon loss to Surigao while Laguna has lost both to Pasig and San Juan.


The Manila Indios Bravos have been underachieving and are far from the form they first flashed one year ago. Like them, the Negros Kingsmen have also slid down the standings since the All-Filipino Cup of a year ago. But Negros has rebuilt themselves into a contender.


Manila is in seventh spot of the north with a 5-6 slate while Negros is in third in the south with an 8-3 record. 


Other key matches this PCAP Saturday include San Juan (10-1) versus Zamboanga (7-4), Isabela (6-5) going up against Davao (9-2), and Toledo (6-5) battling Quezon City (5-6).


The matches of the SMC-All Filipino Cup can be viewed on the Facebook page of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines as well as the respective team pages.


 










 









