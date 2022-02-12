Fit-again Obiena rules Orlen Cup with season-best performance

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes during the indoor men's pole vault Beijer gala event in Uppsala, Sweden, on Feb. 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — EJ Obiena is back to his winning ways.

After two sub-par performances to open his 2022 season, Obiena flashed his usual brilliance with a first-place finish in the Orlen Cup 2022 in Poland on Friday (early Saturday, Manila time).

Amid his legal battle with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, Obiena cleared a season-best 5.81m in just one attempt to rule the eight-man competition.

The 26-year-old pole vaulter attempted to reset his personal best, which is also the Asian record, with attempts at 5.90m and 5.95 but could not clear the heights.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Thiago Braz finished second with a 5.71m clearance.

He finished ahead of home bet Piotr Lisek who needed two attempts to clear 5.71m while Braz only needed one.

Obiena hopes to carry the momentum of this win to France when he competes next week at the Meeting Hauts-De-France.