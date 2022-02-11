




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Magnolia weathers TNT comeback to retain perfect record
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 8:22pm





 
Magnolia weathers TNT comeback to retain perfect record
Mike Harris led the Magnolia Hotshots with 41 points and 18 boards
PBA media bureau
 

 
MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots fended off a pesky TNT Tropang Giga squad for a 96-93 win to remain undefeated in the PBA Governor's Cup as the conference restarted at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.


After squandering a lead as big as 19 points, Ian Sangalang, Paul Lee and Mark Barroca converted on clutch free throws to stave off the fierce comeback bid by the Tropang Giga.



Three straight triples by Gab Banal to end the third period that cut Magnolia's lead to just five, 66-71, heading into the fourth quarter was the catalyst for TNT's comeback.


Jayson Castro gave TNT its first lead of the game after a technical free throw, 78-77, with 8:38 left in the game.


But timely scoring bursts by Magnolia created space anew.


While Kib Montalbo sank a clutch triple with 48 seconds left cut Magnolia's lead to one, 91-90, Sangalang and Lee's nerves of steel on the charity stripe was enough to help Magnolia hang on.


Barroca split his free throws late, but the five-point lead proved insurmountable even as Mikey Williams converted on a long two with 2.9 ticks remaining.


Reinforcement Mike Harris missed his charities for Magnolia, but it didn't matter as he was able to collect his own miss and let the clock wind down.


Harris led Magnolia with a double-double of 41 points and 18 boards.


Lee and Barroca chipped in 15 and 14, markers.


Aaron Fuller paced the TNT Tropang Giga with 21 points and 11 boards.


TNT's loss was compounded by an apparent back injury on Poy Erram.


Magnolia thus remains atop the standings with a 4-0 record while the Tropang Giga fall to 2-3.


 










 









BASKETBALL
PBA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Teen football star Andres Aldeguer joins Azkals U-23 squad&nbsp;







Teen football star Andres Aldeguer joins Azkals U-23 squad 



By Rick Olivares |
11 hours ago 


The former UAAP Boys Football Rookie of the Year is excited to represent the country in international competition.








Sports
fbtw













So misses out on outright semis berth in FIDE Grand Prix chess tiff







So misses out on outright semis berth in FIDE Grand Prix chess tiff



By Joey Villar |
8 hours ago 


With several options to gain the winning position at his disposal, So missed out on all of it and instead chose an errant...








Sports
fbtw













Sotto, 36ers suffer late-game meltdown vs Brisbane







Sotto, 36ers suffer late-game meltdown vs Brisbane



By Luisa Morales |
2 hours ago 


After leading by 10 points early in the fourth salvo, the 36ers were limited to just six points in the final seven minutes...








Sports
fbtw













Suns drub Bucks in NBA finals rematch; Knicks escape Golden State







Suns drub Bucks in NBA finals rematch; Knicks escape Golden State



By Luisa Morales |
7 hours ago 


Led by DeAndre Ayton's efficient scoring night, the Suns won their fourth straight game.








Sports
fbtw











 

Doncic erupts for career-high 51 points as Mavs trounce Clippers







Doncic erupts for career-high 51 points as Mavs trounce Clippers



7 hours ago 


Dallas star Luka Doncic exploded for a career-high 51 points to propel the Mavericks to a 112-105 victory over the Los Angeles...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









High-energy Bolts jolt Road Warriors in PBA restart







High-energy Bolts jolt Road Warriors in PBA restart



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


After a month-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 surge, the Bolts picked up where they left off as they improved to 3-0 for the...








Sports
fbtw













Miller told to be 'error-free' in Winter Olympics skiing bid
 






Miller told to be 'error-free' in Winter Olympics skiing bid



By Joey Villar |
5 hours ago 


Will Gregorak, coach of Fil-Am Winter Olympian alpine skier Asa Miller, arrived Friday and quickly gave a piece of advice...








Sports
fbtw













UFC fighter Nasrat Haqparast is Afghanistan's version of Manny Pacquiao







UFC fighter Nasrat Haqparast is Afghanistan's version of Manny Pacquiao



By Rick Olivares |
8 hours ago 


Nasrat Haqparast was born in Hamburg, Germany to parents who fled Afghanistan during the Taliban’s regime. He is now...








Sports
fbtw













After Harden trade, Nets suffer 10th straight loss







After Harden trade, Nets suffer 10th straight loss



By Luisa Morales |
9 hours ago  


The Washington Wizards added to the woes of the Brooklyn Nets after frustrating the latter's comeback bid, 113-112, at the...








Sports
fbtw













Azkals bare lineup for AFF U-23 Championship







Azkals bare lineup for AFF U-23 Championship



By Luisa Morales |
11 hours ago 


Fresh after the women's side's successful AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign in India, the Philippine Football Federation is hoping...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 














 























Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with