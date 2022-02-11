Magnolia weathers TNT comeback to retain perfect record

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots fended off a pesky TNT Tropang Giga squad for a 96-93 win to remain undefeated in the PBA Governor's Cup as the conference restarted at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

After squandering a lead as big as 19 points, Ian Sangalang, Paul Lee and Mark Barroca converted on clutch free throws to stave off the fierce comeback bid by the Tropang Giga.

Three straight triples by Gab Banal to end the third period that cut Magnolia's lead to just five, 66-71, heading into the fourth quarter was the catalyst for TNT's comeback.

Jayson Castro gave TNT its first lead of the game after a technical free throw, 78-77, with 8:38 left in the game.

But timely scoring bursts by Magnolia created space anew.

While Kib Montalbo sank a clutch triple with 48 seconds left cut Magnolia's lead to one, 91-90, Sangalang and Lee's nerves of steel on the charity stripe was enough to help Magnolia hang on.

Barroca split his free throws late, but the five-point lead proved insurmountable even as Mikey Williams converted on a long two with 2.9 ticks remaining.

Reinforcement Mike Harris missed his charities for Magnolia, but it didn't matter as he was able to collect his own miss and let the clock wind down.

Harris led Magnolia with a double-double of 41 points and 18 boards.

Lee and Barroca chipped in 15 and 14, markers.

Aaron Fuller paced the TNT Tropang Giga with 21 points and 11 boards.

TNT's loss was compounded by an apparent back injury on Poy Erram.

Magnolia thus remains atop the standings with a 4-0 record while the Tropang Giga fall to 2-3.