Sports
 
Sotto, 36ers suffer late-game meltdown vs Brisbane
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 6:47pm





 
Sotto, 36ers suffer late-game meltdown vs Brisbane
Kai Sotto
Adelaide 36ers / Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers squandered a double-digit lead late in the game as they suffered a shock loss to the Brisbane Bullets, 73-77, at the Nissan Arena on Friday.


After leading by 10 points early in the fourth salvo, the 36ers were limited to just six points in the final seven minutes of the game.


A bucket by Sunday Dech tried to salvage a win for the 36ers when he got the team to within two, 73-75, with nine seconds left in the game.


But two freebies from Tanner Krebs put the game out of reach for Adelaide.


Sotto finished with six points on 3-of-4 shooting for Adelaide.


He also had five rebounds and a steal in his 15 minutes of play off of the bench.


Daniel Johnson paced the 36ers with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds.


Adelaide thus fell to 4-7 in the standings while Brisbane overtook them with the win as they improved to 5-7.


 










 









BASKETBALL
KAI SOTTO
NBL

















