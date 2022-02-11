High-energy Bolts jolt Road Warriors in PBA restart

Tony Bishop (in blue) led the Meralco Bolts to victory over the NLEX Road Warriros at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday

MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts ushered in the PBA Governor's Cup restart with a pulsating 110-100 win over the NLEX Road Warriors at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

After a month-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 surge, the Bolts picked up where they left off as they improved to 3-0 for the conference.

The Bolts were energized by Tony Bishop and a 62-point first half on their way to the lopsided win.

After leading by as much as 20 points, the Bolts needed to fend off a comeback bid led by KJ McDaniels that had them within single digits, 105-96, late in the fourth quarter.

But Aaron Black converted on a timely 3-pointer right after to create space anew with two minutes left on the clock.

Bishop led the high-scoring Bolts with 32 points, 13 boards and eight assists. Black and Chris Newsome chipped in 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Cliff Hodge also came up big to take Best Player of the Game honors with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

For the Road Warriors, McDaniels finished with a whopping 41 points. He also had 12 rebounds.

The loss soured McDaniels' great offensive outing and a decent rookie debut for Matt Nieto, who finished with 10 points.

The Road Warriors thus fell to a 4-2 record after absorbing their second straight defeat.