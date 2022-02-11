




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
High-energy Bolts jolt Road Warriors in PBA restart
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 5:09pm





 
High-energy Bolts jolt Road Warriors in PBA restart
Tony Bishop (in blue) led the Meralco Bolts to victory over the NLEX Road Warriros at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday
PBA media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts ushered in the PBA Governor's Cup restart with a pulsating 110-100 win over the NLEX Road Warriors at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.


After a month-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 surge, the Bolts picked up where they left off as they improved to 3-0 for the conference.


The Bolts were energized by Tony Bishop and a 62-point first half on their way to the lopsided win.


After leading by as much as 20 points, the Bolts needed to fend off a comeback bid led by KJ McDaniels that had them within single digits, 105-96, late in the fourth quarter.


But Aaron Black converted on a timely 3-pointer right after to create space anew with two minutes left on the clock.


Bishop led the high-scoring Bolts with 32 points, 13 boards and eight assists. Black and Chris Newsome chipped in 19 and 18 points, respectively.


Cliff Hodge also came up big to take Best Player of the Game honors with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.


For the Road Warriors, McDaniels finished with a whopping 41 points. He also had 12 rebounds.


The loss soured McDaniels' great offensive outing and a decent rookie debut for Matt Nieto, who finished with 10 points.


The Road Warriors thus fell to a 4-2 record after absorbing their second straight defeat.


 










 









BASKETBALL
PBA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Teen football star Andres Aldeguer joins Azkals U-23 squad&nbsp;







Teen football star Andres Aldeguer joins Azkals U-23 squad 



By Rick Olivares |
8 hours ago 


The former UAAP Boys Football Rookie of the Year is excited to represent the country in international competition.








Sports
fbtw













Azkals bare lineup for AFF U-23 Championship







Azkals bare lineup for AFF U-23 Championship



By Luisa Morales |
8 hours ago 


Fresh after the women's side's successful AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign in India, the Philippine Football Federation is hoping...








Sports
fbtw













Eala falls short in upset bid, exits 60K tourney







Eala falls short in upset bid, exits 60K tourney



By Luisa Morales |
9 hours ago 


Despite taking the opening set and mounting a substantial lead in Set 2, Eala fell short of slaying the tournament fourth...








Sports
fbtw













LeBron drafts Giannis first for NBA All-Star Game; Harden picked last







LeBron drafts Giannis first for NBA All-Star Game; Harden picked last



8 hours ago 


LeBron James and Kevin Durant picked their teams for the NBA All-Star Game, James making Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo...








Sports
fbtw













Suns drub Bucks in NBA finals rematch; Knicks escape Golden State







Suns drub Bucks in NBA finals rematch; Knicks escape Golden State



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


Led by DeAndre Ayton's efficient scoring night, the Suns won their fourth straight game.








Sports
fbtw





 




Latest









Miller told to be 'error-free' in Winter Olympics skiing bid







Miller told to be 'error-free' in Winter Olympics skiing bid



By Joey Villar |
2 hours ago 


Will Gregorak, coach of Fil-Am Winter Olympian alpine skier Asa Miller, arrived Friday and quickly gave a piece of advice...








Sports
fbtw











 

Doncic erupts for career-high 51 points as Mavs trounce Clippers







Doncic erupts for career-high 51 points as Mavs trounce Clippers



4 hours ago 


Dallas star Luka Doncic exploded for a career-high 51 points to propel the Mavericks to a 112-105 victory over the Los Angeles...








Sports
fbtw













So misses out on outright semis berth in FIDE Grand Prix chess tiff







So misses out on outright semis berth in FIDE Grand Prix chess tiff



By Joey Villar |
5 hours ago 


With several options to gain the winning position at his disposal, So missed out on all of it and instead chose an errant...








Sports
fbtw













UFC fighter Nasrat Haqparast is Afghanistan's version of Manny Pacquiao







UFC fighter Nasrat Haqparast is Afghanistan's version of Manny Pacquiao



By Rick Olivares |
5 hours ago 


Nasrat Haqparast was born in Hamburg, Germany to parents who fled Afghanistan during the Taliban’s regime. He is now...








Sports
fbtw













After Harden trade, Nets suffer 10th straight loss







After Harden trade, Nets suffer 10th straight loss



By Luisa Morales |
6 hours ago 


The Washington Wizards added to the woes of the Brooklyn Nets after frustrating the latter's comeback bid, 113-112, at the...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!







 

 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with